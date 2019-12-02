Cyber Monday: Save money on Musicals

Menu
    Posted on | By Sarah Gengenbach (Updated on Oct 9, 2023)

    Cyber Monday is here and the deals it brings are going to be gone in a flash. Make sure you take advantage of our incredible discounts on West End musicals before it’s too late. There is something for everyone whether you would like to celebrate the season, spend time with the family or relive some of your favourite childhood moments.

    Celebrate the holiday season with the cast of White Christmas!

    White Christmas    Save £58
    Discounts of more than 50% on almost all performances through 20 December mean you’ll have a very merrry Christmas. With £108 tickets available for only £50, you and yours will be able to celebrate the season in style.
    🎟 Purchase White Chritstmas tickets at more than 50% off!

    Thriller Live     Save £51
    You’ll be moonwalking with excitement when you snag your top tier Thriller Live tickets with discounts up to £51. You can’t beat it, with discounts over 50% you’ll be thrilled with the man in mirror. Spend Christmas with the King of Pop.
    🎟 Book Thriller Live tickets at over half off!

    Everybody’s Talking About Jamie          Save £44
    You’ll see what everybody is talking about when you get tickets for selected performances of  Everybody’s Talking About Jamie with discounts of over 50%. You’ll see what has critics and audiences alike raving  when you dance into the Apollo Theatre to see Jamie New find his way into the spotlight.
    🎟 Book half price Everybody’s Talking About Jamie tickets!

    Our 50% off discounts are not the only deals we have for you on musicals this Cyber Monday, take a look at some of our other amazing offers.

    Save £45 on Only Fools and Horses for performances through 20 December with other incredibles deals as well!

    If you’re looking for a way to get into the holiday spirit bring the family to The Snowman and save £26 on performances through 12 December.

    Book your tickets today to get premium tickets for The Tiger Who Came To Tea for only £20!

    But our Cyber Monday deals aren’t quite finished yet, we’ve got a few last deals for you!

    🎟 Book Wicked tickets now with no fees!
    🎟 Book Nativity! The Musical tickets now with no fees!

    Don’t forget to check out our amazing Cyber Monday deals on West End plays and dance shows.

    Sarah Gengenbach
    By Sarah Gengenbach

    Sarah's love of theater was sparked by an enthusiastic drama teacher who wouldn't take no for an answer. These days she's much more comfortable in the audience than on the stage. She's an English teacher and enjoys reading and writing when she's not teaching or at the theater.

