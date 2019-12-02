Cyber Monday: Great deals on Plays Dec 2, 2019 | By Posted on| By Sarah Gengenbach (Updated on Oct 10, 2023) The holiday season is just around the corner, and if you haven't started your shopping yet, what are you waiting for? Don't miss your chance to snag great deals on plays in the West End for Cyber Monday. This year share the magic of theatre without breaking the bank. Whether you are looking for a classic Shakespearean play or a contemporary comedy, we've got discounts on some of the best shows running in London. Take a look at the amazing offers on our list and you're sure to find something for everyone.

Jodie Prenger in A Taste of Honey at Trafalgar Studios.

The Man in the White Suit Save up to £49

Don’t miss your last chance to see Stephen Mangan, Sue Johnston and Kara Tointon in The Man in the White Suit which absolutely must close 7 December. When Sidney Stratton invents a material that will never get dirty and never wear out there are a surprising number of people who would go to any lengths to see that it never sees the light of day.

A Taste of Honey Save up to £38

Jodie Prenger stars in Shelagh Delaney’s ground-breaking play opens at Trafalgar Studios 5 December and you’ll want to be among the first to get A Taste of Honey. This touching play follows the unconventional lives of the working class poor in post-war Britain, and there’s music to boot.

Measure for Measure / As You Like It / The Taming of the Shrew Save £34.50

This trio of Royal Shakespeare Company shows at the Barbican are absolutely must sees! Now that you can get tickets ranging from £59.50 to £47.50 for only £25 there is no reason not to get tickets to all three. These classic Shakespeare shows are not to be missed!

Witness for the Prosecution Save £36

This suspenseful Agatha Christie courtroom drama will have you on the edge of your seat. Presented in the stunning London County Hall, there is no better time to catch this masterpiece. If you book today you can secure an £84 ticket for only £48. It would be a crime not to take advantage of this deal!

The incredible deals don’t stop there. Take a look at some of our other great Cyber Monday deals.

The Woman in Black Save up to £34 when you book tickets for weekday performances and Fridays in January. When you book by 2 December you can take home £69 tickets for just £35.

Ghost Stories save up to £31 when you book tickets by 3 December. Reduced price tickets on all performances through 21 December. Get top tier tickets discounted from £81 down to £50.

The Comedy About a Bank Robbery Take a trip with Mischief Theatre and save up to £30 this Cyber Monday. For performances through January there are great seats that usually cost £63 but are now available for only £33!

Girl from the North Country Conor McPherson’s Bob Dylan musical returns to the West End. Book tickets and save up to £27 on weekday performances through January.

Cinderella at The Vaults For a wicked mother of a night out don’t miss out on Cinderella. Belly up to the bar and get half price tickets to performances through 12 January.

An Act of God Book today for half price tickets to a conversation with God. Get tickets for only £15 to all performances through the end of the run 12 January.

A Midsummer Night's Dream Do not miss your chance to catch this National Youth Theatre production at a discounted rate. Book your tickets by 5 December to save £10 on tickets.

These aren’t the only deals we have for Cyber Monday! Don’t miss out on a chance to upgrade your tickets at no additional cost to you!

When you book Blithe Spirit tickets by 2 December you can Book Band A tickets for the price of Band B tickets!

When you book Curtains tickets today you can book a Premium seat for the price of a Band A seat OR a Band A seat for the price of a Band B seat!

We also have multiple incredible show booking with absolutely no fees!

We also have hugely discounted dance tickets and great deals on your favourite musicals.