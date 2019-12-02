Cyber Monday: Dance away with great deals Dec 2, 2019 | By Posted on| By Sarah Gengenbach Cyber Monday is here and you’re just in time to dance away with outstanding deals on dance shows throughout London. You can save more than 57% with our incredible deals and have the chance to catch stunning new shows and some ofyour favourite classics while you’re at it.

Svetlana Zakharova in Come Un Respiro.

Modanse Save £69

Do not miss your chance to see Svetlana Zakharova star in this incredible double bill. The UK premiere of this tribute to Coco Chanel and and celebration of Handel’s music in an exciting new way is only in London for 3 shows. The show ends 5 December so book your tickets now to catch it before it is gone and save up to £69 or get tickets from as low as £13.

🎟 Book Modanse tickets now at incredible prices!



Radio & Juliet | Faun | MсGregor + Mugler Save £66

This stunning triple bill includes the world premiere of McGregor + Mugler and is playing at the London Coliseum for 2 nights only. Do not miss your chance to see this extremely limited run and save up to £66 on tickets, or get tickets starting at just £13.

🎟 Book Radio & Juliet | Faun | MсGregor + Mugler tickets now!

Cirque du Soleil: Luzia Save £50

Cirque du Soleil is retuning to London in January with their new show Luzia. Cirque du Soleil shows are always brethtaking and this show is no different. Come on a dream journey though Mexico and save up to £50 on tickets to select shows in January and February.

🎟 Book Cirque du Soleil: Luzia tickets now with great discounts!

We’ve got even more incredible deals on dance shows for you this Cyber Monday, just be sure to act fast before the curtain falls on these amazing discounts.

Save up to 50% on tickets to see the English National Ballet present Le Corsaire!

Book your Circus 1903 to save up to £30 on tickets to this incredible show just in time for Christmas!

Help celebrate the English National Ballet with tickets for their 70th anniversary Gala with savings up to £27!

Grab tickets to the highflying world premiere of Lexicon a contemporary circus like no other and save up to £13 with tickets starting from just £15!

We’ve got two more amazing deals for you this Cyber Monday, book tickets to these shows now with absolutely no fees!

🎟 Book tickets for Matthew Bourne’s Christmas classic The Red Shoes with no fees!

🎟 Book tickets to Katie Prince’s Message in a Bottle featuring the music of Sting!

Don’t forget to check out our amazing Cyber Monday deals on plays and musicals, too!