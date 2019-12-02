Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Cyber Monday: Dance away with great deals

    Posted on | By Sarah Gengenbach

    Cyber Monday is here and you’re just in time to dance away with outstanding deals on dance shows throughout London. You can save more than 57% with our incredible deals and have the chance to catch stunning new shows and some ofyour favourite classics while you’re at it. 

    Cyber Monday: Dance away with great deals
    Svetlana Zakharova in Come Un Respiro.

    Modanse           Save £69
    Do not miss your chance to see Svetlana Zakharova star in this incredible double bill. The UK premiere of this tribute to Coco Chanel and and celebration of Handel’s music in an exciting new way is only in London for 3 shows. The show ends 5 December so book your tickets now to catch it before it is gone and save up to £69 or get tickets from as low as £13.
    🎟 Book Modanse tickets now at incredible prices!

    Radio & Juliet | Faun | MсGregor + Mugler     Save £66
    This stunning triple bill includes the world premiere of McGregor + Mugler and is playing at the London Coliseum for 2 nights only. Do not miss your chance to see this extremely limited run and save up to £66 on tickets, or get tickets starting at just £13.
    🎟 Book Radio & Juliet | Faun | MсGregor + Mugler tickets now!

    Cirque du Soleil: Luzia            Save £50
    Cirque du Soleil is retuning to London in January with their new show Luzia. Cirque du Soleil shows are always brethtaking and this show is no different. Come on a dream journey though Mexico and save up to £50 on tickets to select shows in January and February.
    🎟 Book Cirque du Soleil: Luzia tickets now with great discounts!

    We’ve got even more incredible deals on dance shows for you this Cyber Monday, just be sure to act fast before the curtain falls on these amazing discounts. 

    Save up to 50% on tickets to see the English National Ballet present Le Corsaire!

    Book your Circus 1903 to save up to £30 on tickets to this incredible show just in time for Christmas!

    Help celebrate the English National Ballet with tickets for their 70th anniversary Gala with savings up to £27!

    Grab tickets to the highflying world premiere of Lexicon a contemporary circus like no other and  save up to £13 with tickets starting from just £15!

    We’ve got two more amazing deals for you this Cyber Monday, book tickets to these shows now with absolutely no fees!

    🎟 Book tickets for Matthew Bourne’s Christmas classic The Red Shoes with no fees!
    🎟 Book tickets to Katie Prince’s Message in a Bottle featuring the music of Sting!

    Don’t forget to check out our amazing Cyber Monday deals on plays and musicals, too!

    Sarah Gengenbach
    By Sarah Gengenbach

    Sarah's love of theater was sparked by an enthusiastic drama teacher who wouldn't take no for an answer. These days she's much more comfortable in the audience than on the stage. She's an English teacher and enjoys reading and writing when she's not teaching or at the theater.

    Related news

    Celebrating 40 years of Live Aid

    Celebrating 40 years of Live Aid

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    13th July 1985. It was the day the world came together, not in fear or mourning, but in music, hope, and the belief t... Read more

    Just For One Day London tickets

    Just For One Day - The Live Aid Musical Characters

    Posted on | By Hay Brunsdon |

    Just For One Day - The Live Aid Musical  is more than just a jukebox musical—it’s a bold, moving tri... Read more

    Joe Locke to make his West End debut in Clarkston

    Heart stopping news! Joe Locke to make his West End debut in Clarkston

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    Joe Locke is stepping off screen and onto the stage this autumn, following a standout run as Tobias in Broadway&rsquo... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies