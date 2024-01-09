Cruel Intentions the 90s Musical rehearsal images released Jan 9, 2024 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride If a Christmas spent with your family had you questioning your relationship with them, or clenching your fists thinking how dare you take the last roast potato, then this musical adaptation will leave you feeling grateful that they aren’t a lot worse. As our main characters Kathryn and Sebastian prove, the bonds shared between siblings can prove to be seriously sinister...and borderline illegal. Following a sold-out, critically acclaimed run at the Edinburgh Fringe, Cruel Intentions the 90s Musical has finally made its way down south! Opening at the Other Palace this Thursday (11 January), the musical, jam-packed with 90s jams, is a surefire way to beat the January blues. Can’t wait to see the cast in the flesh? These new rehearsal images should curb your appetite…

About Cruel Intentions

Popular, powerful, and pretty stinking rich, Sebastian and Katyhryn, are a deadly duo. The manipulative step siblings are flushed with sexual prowess and are used to getting what (and who) they want. In a cold-hearted bet, Kathryn goads her brother to seduce the headmaster’s daughter Annette, a naïve and squeaky-clean girl who is adamant to remain a virgin until marriage. Weaving a web of temptation in the hopes to trap the innocent teenager, the pair hatch a plan to destroy her and anyone else who dares to get in their way. However, when they find themselves falling for their own lies, their actions turn the entire high school on its head and the consequences are explosive.

The Creatives of Cruel Intentions

Directed by Jonathan O’Boyle (The Last 5 Years) and starring Daniel Bravo (Witness For The Prosecution) as Sebastian Valmont, Rhianne-Louise McCaulsky (Six) as Kathryn Merteuil and Abbie Budden (Peter Pan) as Annette Hargrove, the only question left to ask is: are you in, or are you out?

Book your tickets now!

Playing for a strictly limited run, don’t miss your chance to see London’s hottest new show.