    Come on, baby, let's meet the Chicago characters

    Posted on | By Carly Clements-Yu

    You know the film, you know the city, you may even know the tunes, but how well do you know the Chicago characters? From the identity of Mr Cellophane to the true nature of our prison-bound leads, let us razzle-dazzle you with the facts and introduce you to the villainous vaudevillians.

    Who are the lead Chicago musical characters?

    The groundbreaking musical shook Broadway in 1975. With music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and book by Bob Fosse, the jazz-filled show based on Maurine Dallas Watkins' 1926 play of the same name sent audiences wild. The satirical show focuses on celebrity criminals and corruption in the system. Driving the narrative and providing the glitz and glamour are the leads, Roxie and Velma - two women charged with murder.

    Roxie Hart

    In the show, we meet Roxie moments after she murders her lover, Fred Casely. As a wannabe vaudevillian, she puts on a show and manages to convince her husband, Amos, that Fred is a burglar, and Amos agrees to take the blame. However, when her victim's true identity comes out, Amos reneges on his agreement, and Roxie turns herself in.

    Roxie Hart is based on the real-life Beulah Annan. Like Roxie, Annan murdered her paramour after a disagreement and managed to convince her husband to take the fall. Her story was covered in the Chicago Tribune by reporter Maurine Dallas Watkins. 

    Velma Kelly

    Completing our pair of murderers is Velma. The established vaudevillian is on trial for killing her husband and sister after walking in on them in bed. Her defence? She can't remember killing them. She hires Billy Flynn to defend her and believes she'll turn this debacle into a huge opportunity. Velma has the opening (and probably most famous) Chicago song - 'All That Jazz'. 

    Velma was inspired by the real-life Belva Gaertner. Like Beulah Annan, Gaertner was on trial for murder in the mid-1920s in Chicago. According to reports, she had shot her lover after a heavy drinking session and has no recollection of doing it. Mere days apart from Annan, she was acquitted, and her story was reported in the Chicago Tribune, once again by Maurine Dallas Watkins.

    Billy Flynn

    One of the leading criminal defence lawyers in Chicago, Billy is hired to represent Velma at trial. The cunning attorney is said to be able to win any case - particularly when defending a woman. Known to cause a media frenzy, Billy can turn any alleged criminal into a star and charges premium rates for the service. Seeing the potential media circus in Roxie’s case, Billy decides to take on her case.

    Like other Chicago characters, Billy Flynn is based on real people and events. Billy is a mix of William Scott Stewart (Annan’s lawyer) and W. W. O’Brien.

    Amos Hart

    Roxie’s loyal and good husband. He feels invisible and spends most of the show vying for Roxie’s attention and would settle for her acknowledgment. He sings the heartbreaking Mr Cellophane in a display of vulnerability and realisation when Roxie tries to goad him into divorcing her.

    Amos is another Chicago character based on a real person. Beulah Annan’s real-life husband was Albert Annan. A kind mechanic, he stood by his wife throughout the trial and paid for her defence. After she was acquitted, she left him immediately.

    Matron (Mama) Morton

    The matron of the Cook County Jail - where Velma and Roxie are awaiting trial - is open to bribery in exchange for favours. She helps Velma make the headlines and becomes a booking agent for Velma’s big return to the stage.

    Mary Sunshine

    Mary Sunshine is a columnist reporting on the murdering duo. In most productions, Mary Sunshine is a man in drag.

    Notable performances of Chicago the musical characters

    Chicago has a long history with the West End. It was first staged in 1979 at the Cambridge Theatre, with a London revival in 1997 at the Adelphi Theatre. The London revival production stayed in the West End until 2012 (having stints at the Cambridge Theatre and Garrick Theatre) before going on a UK Tour. It then reopened in 2018 to celebrate the 21st anniversary of its opening date, this time at the Phoenix Theatre

    As one of the biggest musicals ever made, with some of the most iconic characters, the Chicago characters have had some very famous faces.

    Roxie Hart has been played by America Ferrera, Bonnie Langford, Chita Rivera, Brooke Shields, Ashlee Simpson, Claire Sweeney, Denise van Outen, Michelle Williams, and Alexandra Burke - to name but a few.

    Velma Kelly has been played by Anita Louise Combe, Ruthie Henshall, Nichola Hughes, and Valerie Pettiford.

    Billy Flynn has been played by Cuba Gooding Jr, Martin Kemp, John Barrowman, Darius Campbell, Maxwell Caulfield, Sacha Distel, Tony Hadley, David Hasselhoff, Michael Greco, Duncan James, Marti Pellow, Jerry Springer, and Kevin Richardson.

    Amos Hart has been played by Justin Lee Collins, Peter Davison, Les Dennis, Gareth Hale, and Joel Grey.

    Where can I watch Chicago?

    The musical isn't currently serving a sentence in the West End, but it's a staple of theatreland and we're hoping it will be back soon. If you need your Chicago fix, the film starring Renée Zellweger and Catherine Zeta-Jones is currently streaming on Netflix. 

    By Carly Clements-Yu

