Check out these fetch Mean Girls facts

Unlike Karen, we can't tell when it's raining, but we do know when a musical will be iconic before it's even begun. With Mean Girls coming to The Savoy Theatre, fetch is just around the corner, and here are some facts that you should know about Mean Girls The Musical and movie, now that Mean Girls The Musical tickets are, like, totally on sale.

Glen Coco came from where?

Before viral TikToks, there was “You go, Glen Coco!”. This iconic Mean Girls line propelled Glen Coco into a household name, but who is he? Following a failed audition, as any struggling 19-year-old actor would, Daniel Reale snook onto the set of Mean Girls in search of free food. He wasn’t credited or supposed to be in the cast, but the director recognised him and decided to give him the role of Glen Coco. Reale told Dazed Magazine: “I just sat in a chair and tried not to stare at Lindsay Lohan,".

Tina Fey wrote the musical

The fact of the matter is, it wouldn’t be Mean Girls without Tina Fey. The legendary Mean Girls creator penned the book for the hit Broadway musical in 2018, while her husband, composer Jeff Richmond, handled the score. Fey’s book received critical praise and has been described as catty, faithful to the original, and full of attitude, all while giving the characters further depth.

The whole room was reading to be Regina George

Regina is evil in its glossiest form; she demands attention and has some of the most hilarious quotes of all time. Who wouldn’t want to play her? Despite them both going for the role of the Queen Bee herself, Lindsay Lohan ended up playing good-girl Cady, and Amanda Seyfried gave us a knockout debut in the role of Karen. Lohan eventually agreed with the casting team that she should take on the role of Cady, as she feared that playing a villain would tarnish her reputation.

The musical was nominated for 12 Tony Awards

It seems that The Plastic’s performance of ‘Jingle Bell Rock’ in the movie left people wanting more. The 2018 Broadway production of the musical received an impressive 12 Tony Award nominations, which shows that the public is willing to accept a Mean Girls musical with open arms. The musical has been praised for Fey’s crucial role in transitioning the story to the stage and modernising it for today's audiences.

Janis was inspired by Kelly Osbourne

If you haven’t watched The Osbournes, then you should. On the show, Kelly Osbourne was known for her rebellious behaviour. She often clashed with her parents, Sharon and Ozzy, and experimented with wild hair colours, gothic piercings, and edgy fashion.

Mean Girls director Mark Waters hoped the role of Janis would go to someone who had a ‘Kelly Osbourne vibe’. When Lizzy Caplan played the part with such raw emotion and rebellious spirit, he realised that he’d found the perfect Janice, aka, his Kelly Osbourne.

A film adaptation of the musical is in the works

The Mean Girls musical movie, based on the 2004 film and 2018 Broadway show, is set to hit theatres on January 12, 2024. The cast was announced in December 2022, with Angourie Rice as Cady Heron, Renée Rapp as Regina George, Auli'i Cravalho as Janis, and Jaquel Spivey as Damian.

Tina Fey and Tim Meadows will reprise their movie roles, while it has been rumoured that original cast members like Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert, and Amanda Seyfried could make cameos. Ashley Park from the original Broadway production will also appear. Arturo Perez Jr. and Samantha Jayne co-direct, with Tina Fey and Lorne Michaels producing.

The producers had a tough time earning a PG-13 rating

The Mean Girls producers had to remove so many crude references to secure a PG-13 rating for the movie. There are numerous examples of changes that were made, such as the scene where Amber D'Elassio mentions "making out with a hotdog one time" and the part where Cady is asked if her "muffin was buttered.". We'll leave the interpretation of these references to your imagination. However, some of the content we see today was still seen as too explicit, so Director Mark Waters had to argue with the MPAA, pointing out that they had granted a PG-13 rating to Anchorman, a film known for its crude humour.

