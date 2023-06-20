Celebrities who have played Emcee in Cabaret over the years Jun 20, 2023 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas It’s 1930s Berlin and the Nazi party is on the rise, but remember old chum, there’s a place where people go to drop the constraints of this changing society. The Kit Kat Club - where decadence meets disillusionment, and where the boundaries of entertainment no longer exist. It is presided over by the enigmatic, all-knowing, and gender non-confirmative Master of Ceremonies, the Emcee. Throughout the years, a roster of remarkable actors have donned their leather suspenders and the iconic bowler hat to bring the undercurrents of Berlin’s nightlife and the character Emcee to life. Leave your troubles outside and let us say Willkommen (in no particular order) to the Emcees who’ve made The Kit Kat Club Berlin’s number-one hotspot over the years!

1. Joel Grey

Joel Grey’s resumé is bursting at the seams at this point. With an 80-year career, he is the definitive Emcee. He skillfully captures the essence of Germany during the rise of Nazi rule, with an air of masterful and ruthless parody. His performance set the standard for future generations of Emcee’s, earning him a Tony Award, and later an Academy Award for his portrayal in the 1972 film adaptation.

The divine puppeteer controls the show and is delightfully sinful. He balances an infectious blend of sarcasm and ambiguity. It’s hard to believe that he was 39 years old and about to give up showbiz to work at a hotdog stand when he was offered the role, and as much as we love a hotdog (with extra fried onions, please!), we’re grateful that he chose to lead The Kit Kat Club.

2. Alan Cumming

The mythical and ever-almighty Alan Cumming is every reason to see Cabaret. He was the Master of Ceremonies numerous times in the early 1990s, and in the books of Cabaret, you’ll find his name underlined in gold.

He led the London revival in 1993 and received a Tony Award in 1998 for his performance. Then, in 2014, Alan joined the Broadway revival, where he continued to enrapture audiences until the show's closure in March 2015. From the moment he introduces a delectable Willkommen until his final, chilling farewell, his irrevocably mischievous, cutting performance, is enough to redefine the role of Emcee and send shivers down the spines of those who attend The Kit Kat Club.

3. Eddie Redmayne

The Oscar-winning actor longed to tick this role off his bucket list. In 2021, he returned to the stage for a revival that drew rave reviews and led with seven wins at the 2022 Olivier Awards, including Best Musical Revival and Redmayne's own for Best Actor in a Musical.

Redmayne embodies the all-seeing narrator in a playful and intimate way. He skillfully transforms his presence into something more unsettling, reflecting the darkening soul of Germany as it succumbs to the grip of Nazism.

He contorts his body, lending an additional layer of physicality to the character. His vocal performance is equally impressive. Through his interpretation, Redmayne flawlessly captured the Emcee's transformation and the narrative's ominous atmosphere.

4. Raúl Esparza

Raúl Esparza is one of those actors who can hop from stage to screen without hesitance. He took up the role of the Emcee after his plan to star in Assassins, a musical by Sondheim, fell through. It must have been divine intervention, however, as his performance as the Emcee brought in plenty of new fans! His other roles include Rafael Barba on Law and Order SVU and Riffraff in the 2000 revival of The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

Raúl Esparza was a magnetic Emcee. He presents a more human portrayal and seems to operate with an excess of anger just beneath the surface, and he is able to skip between velvety crooning to raspy harshness during his performances.

5. Michael C. Hall

You know the star of Dexter, right? The one who spends most of his screen time as a forensic technician turned secret parallel vigilante serial killer (what a job title!). Anyhow, the star of Dexter decided to swap his forensic blade for some traditional lederhosen, the role is not an easy one to portray, however, Mr Michael C. Hall brought a pleasantly refreshing side to the Emcee and filled it with his own spirit.

Before captivating us as a blood-soaked protagonist, Hall had already established himself as a Broadway sensation. After graduating college, he swiftly transitioned to the grand stage, making his debut as The Emcee in the 1998 Revival of the show.

6. Neil Patrick Harris

Neil Patrick Harris is a versatile performer on the screen and stage, from his days in Doogie Howser to his womanizer persona in How I Met Your Mother, with an unmistakable talent for hosting (whether it's the Tony Awards or the Oscars) Neil has cemented himself as a household name worldwide.

In 2003, Neil enchanted audiences in the role of the Emcee in Cabaret, sharing the stage with Deborah Gibson and Tom Bosley. His performance garnered critical acclaim, establishing him as one of the top-drawing headliners in the role of the Emcee. Go Neil!

Cabaret tickets are available now!

Cabaret currently stars Mason Alexander Park as Emcee, their credits include Hedwig and the Angry Inch (Broadway National Tour). By examining nature itself, this powerful musical pushes the limits of form and what we believe to be true…