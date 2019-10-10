Casting announced for A Christmas Carol at The Old Vic Oct 10, 2019 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Following the huge success of Jack Thorne’s adaptation of Charles Dickens’ Christmas classic, it was only right that it was announced to return once again for a limited run this festive period. Tickets for A Christmas Carol at London’s The Old Vic are still available but won’t hang around for long now that Rebecca Trehearn and Andrew Langtree have been announced to be joining the cast. Read below for the full casting information for the must-see Christmas 2019 show.

Following the previously announced cast announcement that saw Paterson Joseph cast in the lead role of Ebeneezer Scrooge, we can finally take a look at who will be joining him in Jack Thorne’s A Christmas Carol at The Old Vic this Christmas time. Olivier Award-winning Welsh actress Rebecca Trehearn (Showboat) will join the cast along with British actor Andrew Langtree (originated the role of Sky in Mamma Mia, Novello Theatre).

Also joining the cast will be Maria Omakinwa, Gloria Onitiri, Nick Hart, Myra McFayden, Steven Miller, James Staddon, Samuel Townsend, Fred Haig, Hollie Edwin, Kwesi Edman and Melissa Allan. Sharing the role of Tiny Tim will be Rayhaan Kufuor-Gray, Lara Mehmet, Lenny Rush and Eleanor Stollery.

What is A Christmas Carol about?

Based on the worldwide renowned story from Charles Dickens, A Christmas Carol is a classic and a staple story for the festive holidays. It’s a story of redemption, greed and love; and is one of the most heart-warming Christmas stories of all time. Matthew Warchus’ critically acclaimed production returns to The Old Vic once more due to high demand. Follow the journey of Scrooge, who when we are first introduced to him is a greedy, old humbug that is living a lonely life with only his money and selfishness for company. Confronted on Christmas Eve by three spirits, join Ebeneezer Scrooge as he is faced with the error of his ways. See if there is still hope for this mean-spirited old man for the perfect family show for the holidays.

A Christmas Carol tickets are still available for its holiday run at London's The Old Vic which will see the highly acclaimed show run from 29 November 2019 to 18 January 2020 in what is bound to be a sell-out!

