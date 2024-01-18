Caissie Levy to star in the West End transfer of Next to Normal Jan 18, 2024 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride New leads for the highly anticipated West End transfer of Next to Normal have today been announced, and you’re in for a right royal treat! Caissie Levy, who originated the role of queen Elsa in Broadway’s Frozen, and The Crown star, Jamie Parker will head the dysfunctional Goodman family at the Wyndham’s Theatre later this year. The entire run at the Donmar Warehouse sold out within weeks, so don’t miss your chance to see this critically acclaimed show when it opens this summer!

Grammy nominee, Caissie Levy is a West End and Broadway legend, having originated serval lead roles in musical theatre, including Molly in Ghost the Musical and Fantine in the Broadway revival of Les Misérables. She is joined by Olivier award winner Jamie Parker who earned critical acclaim for his portrayal of Harry Potter in the West End and Broadway productions of Harry Potter in the Cursed Child.

Jack Wolfe will be reprising his multi award nominated role of Gabe, alongside the youngest ever winner of an Olivier Award, Eleanor Worthington-Cox as Natalie. Completing the cast will be Trevor Dion Nicholas, whose West End credits include the Genie in Aladdin and George Washington in Hamilton, and Jack Ofrecio, whose credits include The Merry Wives of Windsor at Shakespeare’s Globe.

Nominated for the most WhatsOnStage awards for any musical, Next To Normal is an intimate exploration of family and illness, loss and grief. At its heart is Diana Goodman (Caissie Levy), a suburban wife and mother living with bipolar disorder and haunted by her past.

Hailed as “Brave and breathtaking…more than a feel-good musical; it is a feel-everything musical” by The New York Times, the Broadway production picked up three Tony Awards and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, one of only ten musicals in history to receive the honour. Closer to home, the production received similar acclaim, selling out the Donmar Warehouse for its entire run, and earning further awards nods.

