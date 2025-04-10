Bryan Cranston, Paapa Essiedu and Marianne Jean-Baptiste to star in All My Sons

All My Sons, Arthur Miller’s searing post-war drama, returns in a bold new production helmed by visionary director Ivo van Hove. The star-powered three-act epic will play at London’s Wyndham’s Theatre, and will see Bryan Cranston, Marianne Jean-Baptiste and Paapa Essiedu join forces.

This isn’t the first time Cranston and van Hove have collaborated. Cranston stunned London audiences in 2017 with a towering performance in van Hove’s Network at the National Theatre. Which earned him both an Olivier Award and Tony Award for Best Actor.

The Emmy and Golden Globe-winning star, best known for his iconic turn as Walter White in Breaking Bad and the beloved dad in Malcolm in the Middle, is back to tackle one of American theatre’s most complex roles: Joe Keller, a man whose wartime decisions come back to haunt him and his family.

Joining him is Marianne Jean-Baptiste, the powerhouse performer whose breakout role in Secrets & Lies earned her Oscar, BAFTA, and Golden Globe nominations. She brings formidable depth to the role of Kate Keller, a mother fighting to hold onto hope in a world cracking beneath her feet. With 17 awards under her belt for Hard Truths, Jean-Baptiste is sure to bring emotional fire to the Wyndham’s stage.

Rounding out the trio is Paapa Essiedu, one of the UK’s most thrilling young talents. After captivating audiences in I May Destroy You, and scoring an Olivier nomination for Death of England: Delroy, Essiedu brings intensity and charisma to the role of Chris Keller, a son grappling with the moral fallout of his father’s legacy.