Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Bryan Cranston, Paapa Essiedu and Marianne Jean-Baptiste to star in All My Sons

    Posted on | By Sian McBride

    All My Sons, Arthur Miller’s searing post-war drama, returns in a bold new production helmed by visionary director Ivo van Hove. The star-powered three-act epic will play at London’s Wyndham’s Theatre, and will see Bryan Cranston, Marianne Jean-Baptiste and Paapa Essiedu join forces.

    This isn’t the first time Cranston and van Hove have collaborated. Cranston stunned London audiences in 2017 with a towering performance in van Hove’s Network at the National Theatre. Which earned him both an Olivier Award and Tony Award for Best Actor. 

    The Emmy and Golden Globe-winning star, best known for his iconic turn as Walter White in Breaking Bad and the beloved dad in Malcolm in the Middle, is back to tackle one of American theatre’s most complex roles: Joe Keller, a man whose wartime decisions come back to haunt him and his family.

    Joining him is Marianne Jean-Baptiste, the powerhouse performer whose breakout role in Secrets & Lies earned her Oscar, BAFTA, and Golden Globe nominations. She brings formidable depth to the role of Kate Keller, a mother fighting to hold onto hope in a world cracking beneath her feet. With 17 awards under her belt for Hard Truths, Jean-Baptiste is sure to bring emotional fire to the Wyndham’s stage.

    Rounding out the trio is Paapa Essiedu, one of the UK’s most thrilling young talents. After captivating audiences in I May Destroy You, and scoring an Olivier nomination for Death of England: Delroy, Essiedu brings intensity and charisma to the role of Chris Keller, a son grappling with the moral fallout of his father’s legacy.

    Bryan Cranston, Paapa Essiedu and Marianne Jean-Baptiste to star in All My Sons

    A timeless tragedy

    All My Sons, Miller’s 1947 masterwork, is a gripping exploration of family, loyalty, and the cost of the American dream. Inspired by real events, the play follows the Keller family in the aftermath of World War II, as secrets long buried begin to surface. At its heart lies a devastating question: what are we willing to sacrifice for success - and at what price?

    Though set in a specific time and place, the play’s themes feel fiercely relevant today, making it ripe for reinterpretation in van Hove’s signature style. Known for his visually arresting, emotionally raw productions (A View From the Bridge), the Olivier and Tony-winning director is certain to bring fresh urgency to this classic tale.

    A must-see theatrical event

    With a cast this stellar and a creative team at the top of their game, All My Sons promises to be one of the most talked-about theatrical events of the year. The Wyndham’s Theatre, steeped in history and intimacy, offers the perfect setting for this explosive drama to unfold.

    Whether you’re a lifelong Miller devotee or new to his work, this production is not to be missed. It’s a chance to witness three generations of award-winning talent collide in a story that will move you, challenge you, and stay with you long after the final curtain falls.

    Book your tickets when they become available Monday 14th April.

    Sian McBride
    By Sian McBride

    Related news

    ABBA Voyage, ABBA Arena London.

    Who performs at ABBA Voyage?

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    Get ready to experience a musical revolution with ABBA Voyage, the trailblazing concert experience that brings ABBA b... Read more

    Hadestown Songs: A Complete Guide to the Musical Numbers

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    Step into the underworld with Hadestown, the Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical that brings ancient myth to life t... Read more

    Inside Wilton’s Music Hall

    Wilton’s Music Hall - best seats and seating plan

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    Tucked away down a charming alley in Shadwell, Wilton’s Music Hall isn’t just any theatre - it’s th... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies