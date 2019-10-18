Broadway’s Moulin Rouge to can-can to the West End in 2021 Oct 18, 2019 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali We can-can confirm that Broadway’s Moulin Rouge will be making a trip over the pond and will be transferring to the West End’s Piccadilly Theatre. The show is set to open in spring 2021 for its UK premiere and we’re already counting down the days. As the show won’t be opening in London until a year next March, West End Moulin Rouge tickets won’t be available yet but be sure to sign up to our newsletter and we’ll update you when they do.

Currently, the details we have on the back of this exciting announcement are limited but that's probably for the best because, in true Bohemian spirit, we're all content in celebrating this news. What we do know is that the current Broadway production that is playing at New York's Al Hirschfield Theatre will be transferring to the London's Piccadilly Theatre in March 2021. Casting is yet to be announced; and also decided as casting will take place six months from now.

The Moulin Rouge creative team and Broadway cast

The stage version of Baz Luhrmann’s widely beloved film is directed by Alex Timbers. Moulin Rouge has a book by John Logan, music supervisions, orchestrations and arrangements by Justin Levine and choreography by Sonya Tayeh. Derek McLane designed the sets, Catherine Zuber designed the costumes, Justin Townsend designed the lighting, Peter Hylenski designed the sound, David Brian Brown designed the wigs and hair and Sarah Cimino designed the makeup.

The Moulin Rouge Broadway cast is led by Karen Olivo and Aaron Tveit in the roles of Satine and Christian respectively. Danny Burstein is in the role of Harold Zidler, Sahr Ngaujah is in the role of Toulouse-Lautrec and Tam Mutu is in the role of The Duke. The cast is complete by Ricky Rojas as Santiago and Robyn Hurder as Nini.

What is Moulin Rouge about?

Come what may? Surely everyone knows the story of Moulin Rouge following the iconic film version that was released in 2001, starring Ewan McGregor and Nicole Kidman. Here is a quick recap of the story: two young lovers’ cross paths in the centre of Bohemian inhabited Montmartre, Paris, at the can-can club; the Moulin Rouge. Christian is a penniless writer, who has journeyed to Paris in order to seek out the Bohemian ideals of beauty, truth, freedom and love. Satine, on the other hand, is a dancer at the Moulin Rouge and dreams of being a real actress. The only thing that stands in the way is The Duke who holds all the power, but will love prevail?

