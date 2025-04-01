Bloomsbury Theatre - Best Seats and Seating Plan Apr 1, 2025 | By Posted on| By Rebecca Young The Bloomsbury Theatre originally opened in 1968 as the Central Collegiate Building Auditorium, located within the prestigious University College London (UCL). In 1982, the venue was renamed The Bloomsbury Theatre to reflect its location in the Bloomsbury area. From 2001 to 2008, it was known as The UCL Bloomsbury Theatre, aligning with the university's branding. Over the years, the theatre has hosted a variety of notable performers, including Adele, who held her first solo concert there in 2008, along with other stars like Ricky Gervais and Paul Simon. What are the best seats at the Bloomsbury Theatre? The Bloomsbury Theatre seating is divided into the Circle and Stalls, with additional seats on the Gallery slips at either side. For a closer view of the stage and action, the Stalls are ideal, offering clear sightlines. The Circle, located at the back, provides better value for those who still want to enjoy a good view of the stage and feel connected to the performance. The two seats on the slips at the sides are perfect for those seeking proximity to the stage.

How many seats are at the Bloomsbury Theatre?

The Bloomsbury Theatre has a total seating capacity of 541, distributed across the Circle, Stalls, Gallery Slips, and Circle Slips.

Are there any accessible seats at the Bloomsbury Theatre?

To enter the building, there are four steps from street level to the main entrance, followed by another seven steps leading to the main foyer, where the Box Office is located. However, there is a lift (80cm by 135cm floor space, 400kg weight limit) available to bypass these steps, providing access from street level to the main foyer.

The Stalls can be reached by a flight of seven steps, or alternatively, via a wheelchair lift from the main foyer. Seats beyond row E are most easily accessed through the auditorium aisle, which includes one or two shallow steps between each subsequent row (see map). Rows A to D have ramp access on the near side aisle.

To access the Circle, there are lifts in the building lobby (80x110cm) to an alternative entrance at the circle level, which has level access. From there, a platform lift (90x120cm, 300kg limit) provides access to the uppermost rows of the Circle (row E and the Gallery Slips).

The theatre is equipped with an infrared hearing system, and headsets are available upon request. An induction loop is also installed, which can be accessed by setting a hearing aid to the ‘T’ position. Additionally, the theatre offers relaxed performances.

What shows are on at Bloomsbury Theatre?

Upcoming comedians Ed Byrne, Sophie McCartney, and Rory Bremner are set to perform at the Bloomsbury Theatre, alongside the family classic, Stick Man and university performances from UCL.