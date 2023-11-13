Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Black Friday has arrived at London Theatre Direct

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas

    Are you looking to catch your favourite stories without breaking the bank? Then you're in luck! The ticket event of the year has officially begun, with the most mind-blowing, wallet-friendly prices. This time, we’ve raised the bar and have added over 40 incredible shows, starting at just £15. This Black Friday extravaganza is one that you won't want to let slip through your fingers! Check out our full list of Black Friday shows here.

    Black Friday has arrived at London Theatre Direct
    Black Friday has arrived at London Theatre Direct

    We Have More Than 40 Shows Available 

    We have over 40 West End shows available at London Theatre Direct that are sure to please the whole family. From critically acclaimed plays to musicals that’ll have you singing and dancing in your seat, some examples of the incredible productions we have on sale include: Back To The Future, The King & I, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical, Les Miserables, and Harry Potter And The Cursed Child.

    Shows To See This Black Friday

    Of course, that’s just a taste of what’s on offer; to see the full list, click here.

    Book Black Friday tickets with London Theatre Direct

    Our exclusive pricing options are sure to suit every budget, and with tickets starting at just £15 for premium seating, you can ensure that your trip to the theatre will be amazing. Most ticket offers are exclusively available from londontheatredirect.com. So, what will you be seeing this Black Friday?

    By Kevin Thomas

    From as early as I can recall, writing has always been my passion. Being able to combine this with my love for theatre has been a rewarding and exhilarating experience. I truly believe that there is magic in seeing a story brought to life on stage, and this is what I would like to promote to audiences. 

    Related news

    Sheridan Smith to star in Opening Night at the Gielgud Theatre

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    Nobody does entertainment quite like Sheridan Smith! It has just been announced that the multi-faceted British legend... Read more

    Text: Sister Act: A divine musical comedy returns to London. Dominion Theatre from March 2024. Beverley Knight & Ruth Jones 15 March - 8 June. Alexandra Burke 10 Jun - 31 August. Image: Beverley Knight and Ruth Jones in Nun costume.

    Ruth Jones to star as Mother Superior in Sister Act

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas |

    Oh, what’s occurring? It’s only the legendary Ruth Jones set to star as the leader of the convent, Mother... Read more

    Hello Dolly! In London.

    Imelda Staunton to star in Hello, Dolly! West End revival

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas |

    Hello, London! Following 2017’s groundbreaking Broadway revival of Hello, Dolly! at the Shubert Theat... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies