Billy Crudup to star in the West End transfer of Harry Clarke Jan 22, 2024 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride News just in! Billy Crudup, star of The Morning Show, will reprise his critical claimed role(s) in the West End transfer of Harry Clarke. Following sold-out runs in Los Angeles and New York, this wickedly funny tale of identity will play at The Ambassadors Theatre for a strictly limited run. Don’t miss your chance to see the thrilling show when it opens this March, book your tickets when they go on sale Thursday, 25 January.

Tony and Emmy Award-winning actor, Billy Crudup (Big Fish, Almost Famous, Watchmen) is used to controlling the narrative as the manipulative President of UBA, but in Harry Clarke he goes one step further, and lives the lies he dishes out. The one-man, double-life play charts the evolution of an awkward Midwestern man who moves to New York City to create a new life for himself, literally. Determined to better himself and his position in life, Philip Brugglestein (Billy Crudup) creates an alter ego, Harry Clarke, and soon indoctrinates himself into the lives of the rich and powerful.

Part The Talented Mr. Ripley, part Saltburn (minus the bathtub), Harry Clarke will keep you guessing, as you try to separate the fact from fantastical, and reinvention from fraud. Directed by Tony nominee Leigh Silverman (Suffs, Violet, Soft Power, In the Wake), Harry Clarke has been hailed as an ‘existential roller-coaster ride.’ Don’t miss your chance to grab a ticket and jump onboard!

Tickets available soon.

Playing for a strictly limited 9 week run, book your tickets when they become available this Thursday, 25 January.

