Bianca Del Rio returns and Preeya Kalidas to join Everybody’s Talking About Jamie cast Nov 8, 2019 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali For those who weren’t lucky enough last time to see the phenomenon that is drag queen Bianca Del Rio in the role of Hugo/Loco Chanelle, then you’re in luck because she is making a return! If you want to catch her this time around, then be sure to book your Everybody’s Talking About Jamie tickets now! Miss Del Rio will be back at the Apollo Theatre from 9 December 2019 for a 12-week stint. The role of Miss Hedge will be taken over by BAFTA and Olivier Award nominee Preeya Kalidas from 19 November 2019.

Bianca Del Rio returns to West End's Everybody's Talking About Jamie

Bianca Del Rio to reprise the role of Hugo/Loco Chanelle

Earlier this year, Bianca Del Rio took over the role of Hugo/Loco Chanelle for 8-weeks from 6 May to 29 June 2019 and, of course, was received extraordinarily well! Her West End stage debut was rejoiced by Drag Race fans who were overjoyed to welcome the second star from the show; Michelle Visage having previously played the role of Miss Hedge. The season 6 Drag Race winner, Del Rio, will be returning to the role this time around for 12-weeks, beginning 9 December 2019 to 29 February 2020. Don’t let this chance to see the queen once more pass you buy and book your tickets for Everybody’s Talking About Jamie now!

Preeya Kalidas; A Short Bio

Everybody's Talking About Jamie welcomes another BBC Eastenders alumni; the role of Miss Hedge is currently played Rita Simons who is well known for her role in Eastenders as Roxy Mitchell. The show has also seen Eastenders star Shane Richie in the role of Hugo/Loco Chanelle. Preeya Kalidas is both a screen and stage actor. She is well known for playing Amira Masood in Eastenders and famously starred in British hit film Bend It Like Beckham. When the film was adapted into a stage musical, she originated the role of Pinky in the original West End cast and was nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the Olivier Awards. She has various credits in both film, tv and theatre. Preeya also hosts her own radio show every Sunday on BBC Asian Network.

What is Everybody’s Talking About Jamie about?

Out of the darkness and into the spotlight… Jamie New has been in the spotlight in the West End for two years; having celebrated its birthday this week. Jamie is a sixteen-year-old boy from Sheffield, and he dreams of being a drag queen. Despite his teacher, Miss Hedge, constantly reminding him to “keep it real” and bullies who try to shroud his spark, Jamie is determined to shine. With the help of his supportive mum, his friends and the local drag queens, he overcomes the prejudice he faces and sashays his way to prom and eventually stardom.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie is a heart-warming musical about pride, love and acceptance. For a fabulously good time, this beautiful, sassy show is perfect!

