Educate yourself on the best musicals for primary school productions

School plays. Equally fun and stressful. Whether you have a shining group of starlets or a wild bunch of expressive individuals, getting the right show is the key to a successful production and pleasing the grown-ups. We’re here to help you find the best musicals for primary school productions, so you can check one task off your never-ending list.

What are the best musicals for schools?

Looking at what’s on in London may seem like the obvious way to choose your school’s next show, but the best musicals for families may not be the best musicals for little performers. We’ve picked five shows that are suitable and engaging for your pupils. There are even junior versions available for younger actors.

Matilda the Musical

Is it meta, or is it just appropriate? The school-based musical adaptation of Roald Dahl’s classic book tells the story of a gifted young girl who stands up to her rotten head teacher. The Matilda the Musical songs are already anthems for kids nationwide, so you won’t have to teach them the lyrics. Though the titular character Matilda sings the big numbers 'Naughty' and 'Quiet', there are plenty of ensemble tunes which will get all the pupils involved.

Tim Minchin’s mischievous humour will keep the cheekier members of the class engaged while the big dance routines will burn that energy. It really is one of the best musicals for primary school productions.

And why stop there? You can get Matilda tickets and go on a class trip to see the young actors live on stage at the Cambridge Theatre. What’s more inspiring than that?

Disney’s Frozen the Musical

For the first time in forever, you won’t have to convince your class to get involved. Disney’s Frozen the Musical is an epic tale of sisterly love and self-acceptance. With all of their favourite Frozen songs and costumes, it’ll be a magical experience for the youngsters. The only problem? There may be a fight over who will play each of the beloved Frozen characters.

You will be everyone’s favourite teacher when you bring out the sheet music to Elsa’s 'Let It Go' and Olaf’s 'In The Summer'. And don’t even get us started on the glitter of it all.

If you want to prepare for next year’s show, go and see it! But you’ll have to be quick and get your Frozen the Musical tickets soon as its final performance at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane is scheduled for September.