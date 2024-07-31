First Look: New Back to the Future the Musical cast in rehearsals

Start the flux capacitor and grab your life preserver, we’ve got the first look at the new dreamers heading to Hill Valley!
From 14 August 2024, recent graduate Vasco Emauz will make his West End debut as ‘future boy’ Marty McFly. He will be joined by Orlando Gibbs (Mr Burns: A post-electric play), as George McFly, C.J. Borger (Kristin Chenoweth: An Evening With Friends In Honor Of Todd Haimes) as Goldie Wilson and Marvin Berry, Alex Runicles (The Choir Of Man US and Canada Tour) as Biff Tannen, Talia Palamathanan (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie) as Jennifer Parker, Ellis Kirk (Heathers the Musical) as alternate Marty McFly and Liam McHugh (Grease the Musical) as Dave McFly. Joining the ensemble are Kofi Aidoo-Appiah, Billie Bowman and Gracie Caine.
They will star alongside returning cast members Cory English as Doctor Emmett Brown, Sarah Goggin as Lorraine Baines, Lee Ormsby as Strickland and alternate Doctor Emmett Brown and Patricia Wilkins as Linda McFly, and ensemble members, Ella Beaumont, Sia Dauda, Alexander Day, Helen Gulston, Matthew Ives, Connor Lewis, Adam Margilewski, Bryan Mottram, Anna Murray, Samuel Nicholas, Louis Quinn, Zachkiel Smith, Grace Swaby-Moore and Alexandra Wright.