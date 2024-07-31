First Look: New Back to the Future the Musical cast in rehearsals Jul 31, 2024 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride Start the flux capacitor and grab your life preserver, we’ve got the first look at the new dreamers heading to Hill Valley! From 14 August 2024, recent graduate Vasco Emauz will make his West End debut as ‘future boy’ Marty McFly. He will be joined by Orlando Gibbs (Mr Burns: A post-electric play), as George McFly, C.J. Borger (Kristin Chenoweth: An Evening With Friends In Honor Of Todd Haimes) as Goldie Wilson and Marvin Berry, Alex Runicles (The Choir Of Man US and Canada Tour) as Biff Tannen, Talia Palamathanan (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie) as Jennifer Parker, Ellis Kirk (Heathers the Musical) as alternate Marty McFly and Liam McHugh (Grease the Musical) as Dave McFly. Joining the ensemble are Kofi Aidoo-Appiah, Billie Bowman and Gracie Caine. They will star alongside returning cast members Cory English as Doctor Emmett Brown, Sarah Goggin as Lorraine Baines, Lee Ormsby as Strickland and alternate Doctor Emmett Brown and Patricia Wilkins as Linda McFly, and ensemble members, Ella Beaumont, Sia Dauda, Alexander Day, Helen Gulston, Matthew Ives, Connor Lewis, Adam Margilewski, Bryan Mottram, Anna Murray, Samuel Nicholas, Louis Quinn, Zachkiel Smith, Grace Swaby-Moore and Alexandra Wright.

Based on the film of the same name about a teenager who is accidentally transported back to 1955, Back to the Future the Musical has a book by Bob Gale and new music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including “The Power of Love” and “Johnny B Goode”. Check out our definitive guide to the Back to the Future the Musical songs, we think your kids are going to love it.

The cult sci-fi hit won the Best New Musical award at the Olivier’s when it came screeching into the Adelphi Theatre back in 2021. Since then it has gone on to win four WhatsOnStage Awards, including Best New Musical, and the Broadway World Award for Best New Musical. The productions in London and Manchester have so far been seen by over 1.5 million people and the musical has broken box office records at the Adelphi Theatre. The show isn’t one you’re going to miss, so make sure you pick the best seats at the venue with our essential guide!

