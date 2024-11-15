Menu
    Who are the Back To The Future the Musical characters?

    Posted on | By Rebecca Young

    Back to the Future: The Musical transports audiences into a thrilling time-travel adventure filled with friendship and destiny. The show features beloved characters from the 1985 film, including the charming Marty McFly and the eccentric Dr. Emmett Brown. With stunning visuals and the iconic DeLorean, the musical captures the spirit of the classic while appealing to a new generation. Take a look at the characters below that have captivated audiences' imaginations. Once you’re clued up on them, why not study the people tha play them. You never know when Principal Strickland will bring out a pop quiz! 

    The Back to the Future musical takes the beloved 1980s blockbuster film and transports it into an electrifying stage experience. Bringing to the stage, the treasured characters, the DeLorean, and of course the iconic orange gilet.  

    Marty McFly 

    Marty McFly, a charismatic and laid-back teenager, forms an unlikely friendship with the eccentric inventor, Doc Brown. Their world is turned upside down when they accidentally travel back to the 1950s. They both learn valuable lessons about the consequences of altering history. Through Marty’s mix of determination, and wit, he must ensure he doesn’t disrupt the timeline while finding a way back to the future.  

    Doc Brown  

    Doc Brown, a mad scientist, whose eccentricity and brilliance make him both endearing and unpredictable, leading him to create groundbreaking inventions like the time-travelling DeLorean. While his methods may be unconventional, his heart is always in the right place. His relentlessness to explore and innovate leads him to try out the latest inventions and push the boundaries of science.   

    George McFly 

    George is portrayed as shy, nerdy and lacking in confidence, George’s life is characterised by a series of setbacks and missed opportunities, largely due to his inability to stand up to bullies like Biff Tannen. This lack of assertiveness not only impacts his career, leaving him stuck in a mediocre job, but also strains his relationship with his wife, Lorraine However, the turning point in George's life occurs when his son, Marty McFly, travels back in time to the 1950s.  

    Lorraine Baines  

    Marty McFly’s mum, Lorraine Baines, embodies strength, confidence, and a nurturing spirit. Known for her protective nature and friendly demeanour, Lorraine was popular and well-liked during her high school years. Her past is a significant part of her narrative, particularly the story of how she met her future husband, George McFly. 

    Marvin Berry  

    Marvin Berry is the charismatic lead singer of Marvin Berry and the Starlighters. Known for his smooth voice and dynamic stage presence, Marvin Berry is an important figure of the 1950s swing band era. During Marty's visit to the past, he inadvertently influences music history by performing at the high school dance, ultimately inspiring Marvin to call his cousin, Chuck Berry, with a groundbreaking new sound 

    Goldie Wilson 

    Goldie Wilson is an inspiring character, embodying determination and ambition. As a teenager working diligently as a busboy, he harbours dreams far beyond his current circumstances His positive outlook and wise words to George McFly showcase his perseverance and his dedication to doing good in the world.  

    Biff Tannen  

    Biff Tannen exerts his dominance over George McFly both in their youth and adulthood. His character is depicted as ignorant and lacking intelligence, he uses intimidation to manipulate George into getting what he wants. Biff's reign of terror begins in the school halls, where his bullying is a source of fear for many students, and it extends into his adult life where he continues to harass George.  

    Book Back to the Future the Musical tickets

    Now you’re acquainted with the characters, why not see them live on stage? Don't miss out on the chance to journey back in time to watch Marty McFly and Doc Brown’s time-travelling escapades. Book your tickets yesterday!

