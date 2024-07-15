Back to the Future the Musical announce new cast and West End extension

The dream continues, fellow dreamers! The critically acclaimed Olivier, WhatsOnStage and Broadway World Award-winning Best New Musical, Back to the Future, has hit 88 mph and is hurtling towards its fourth year. The sci-fi smash-hit will now run at the Adelphi Theatre until 27 July 2025, and will see some new faces in the familiar orange life preserver and 3D specs…
The new cast, who will begin performances on 14 August 2024 includes recent graduate Vasco Emauz, who is making his West End debut as ‘Marty McFly’, Orlando Gibbs (Mr Burns: A post-electric play), as ‘George McFly’, C.J. Borger (Kristin Chenoweth: An Evening With Friends In Honor Of Todd Haimes) as ‘Goldie Wilson’ and ‘Marvin Berry’, Alex Runicles (The Choir Of Man on the US and Canada Tour) as ‘Biff Tannen’, Talia Palamathanan (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie) as ‘Jennifer Parker’, Ellis Kirk (Heathers the Musical) as alternate ‘Marty McFly’ and Liam McHugh (Grease the Musical) as ‘Dave McFly’. Joining the ensemble are Kofi Aidoo-Appiah, Billie Bowman and Gracie Caine
They will star alongside returning cast members Cory English as ‘Doctor Emmett Brown’, Sarah Goggin as ‘Lorraine Baines’, Lee Ormsby as ‘Strickland’ and alternate ‘Doctor Emmett Brown’ and Patricia Wilkins as ‘Linda McFly’ and ensemble members, Ella Beaumont, Sia Dauda, Alexander Day, Helen Gulston, Matthew Ives, Connor Lewis, Adam Margilewski, Bryan Mottram, Anna Murray, Samuel Nicholas, Louis Quinn, Zachkiel Smith, Grace Swaby-Moore and Alexandra Wright.