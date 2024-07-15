Back to the Future the Musical announce new cast and West End extension Jul 15, 2024 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride The dream continues, fellow dreamers! The critically acclaimed Olivier, WhatsOnStage and Broadway World Award-winning Best New Musical, Back to the Future, has hit 88 mph and is hurtling towards its fourth year. The sci-fi smash-hit will now run at the Adelphi Theatre until 27 July 2025, and will see some new faces in the familiar orange life preserver and 3D specs… The new cast, who will begin performances on 14 August 2024 includes recent graduate Vasco Emauz, who is making his West End debut as ‘Marty McFly’, Orlando Gibbs (Mr Burns: A post-electric play), as ‘George McFly’, C.J. Borger (Kristin Chenoweth: An Evening With Friends In Honor Of Todd Haimes) as ‘Goldie Wilson’ and ‘Marvin Berry’, Alex Runicles (The Choir Of Man on the US and Canada Tour) as ‘Biff Tannen’, Talia Palamathanan (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie) as ‘Jennifer Parker’, Ellis Kirk (Heathers the Musical) as alternate ‘Marty McFly’ and Liam McHugh (Grease the Musical) as ‘Dave McFly’. Joining the ensemble are Kofi Aidoo-Appiah, Billie Bowman and Gracie Caine They will star alongside returning cast members Cory English as ‘Doctor Emmett Brown’, Sarah Goggin as ‘Lorraine Baines’, Lee Ormsby as ‘Strickland’ and alternate ‘Doctor Emmett Brown’ and Patricia Wilkins as ‘Linda McFly’ and ensemble members, Ella Beaumont, Sia Dauda, Alexander Day, Helen Gulston, Matthew Ives, Connor Lewis, Adam Margilewski, Bryan Mottram, Anna Murray, Samuel Nicholas, Louis Quinn, Zachkiel Smith, Grace Swaby-Moore and Alexandra Wright.

Based on the cult 80s film, Back to the Future The Musical has been seen by over 1.5 million people in the UK alone, and with a Broadway show, a North American tour, and plans to roll out the show to Japan and beyond (just like Biffs hatred for manure) it’s only going to get bigger.

What is Back to the Future the Musical about?

Marty McFly is a rock ‘n’ roll teenager who is accidentally transported back to 1955 in a time-travelling DeLorean invented by his friend, Dr Emmett Brown. But before he can return to 1985, Marty must make sure his high school-aged parents fall in love in order to save his own existence.

Who are the Back to the Future the Musical creatives?

Back to the Future The Musical has a book by Bob Gale and new music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including 'The Power of Love' and 'Johnny B. Goode'.

It is directed by Tony Award-winning director John Rando (Urinetown), alongside the multi Tony and Olivier Award-winning design team of Tim Hatley (set and costume design), Tim Lutkin (lighting), Hugh Vanstone (lighting consultant), Gareth Owen (sound) and Finn Ross (video), with choreography by Chris Bailey, musical supervision and arrangements by Nick Finlow and Illusions by Chris Fisher. Orchestrations are by Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook, with dance arrangements by David Chase.

