Who are the As You Like It characters?

It may be one of the most famous comedies in the world, but Shakespeare’s pastoral tale about Dukes and Ladies has so many characters you may need a hand in remembering who’s who. To help guide you through a web of disguises, family ties, family feuds and more, here’s everything you need to know about the As You Like It characters.

Who are the main As You Like It Characters?

Though Rosalind and Celia are arguably the main As You Like It characters, the play has many families, characters and settings, so we’ve broken them into groups for clarity.

The Court of Duke Frederick

Duke Frederick

The younger brother of Duke Senior and the father of Celia, Frederick usurps his brother and is now the head of the dukedom. Ill-tempered and paranoid, Duke Frederick is quick to anger and banishes his niece, Rosalind, to the Forest of Arden. Unable to shake his anger and obsessions, he brings an army to the forest to kill Duke Senior. While there, he meets an old priest who changes his life forever.

Celia

A key As You Like It character. Celia is Duke Frederick’s daughter and Rosalind’s cousin and best friend. Bound to her cousin, she decides to follow Rosalind into the Forest of Arden, opting for voluntary exile. There, she disguises herself as Aliena, meeting Oliver and falling in love. Celia is beautiful but reserved and is often referred to as the moral heroine of the play.

Touchstone

Providing comic relief and wisdom, Touchstone is Duke Frederick’s court jester. His commentary provides more insight and understanding of the play. When he meets the rural girl, Audrey, he shows both his tender and cruel side as he falls in love and threatens other suitors with death.

Charles

A vehicle for information and change within the play, Charles is a pivotal As You Like It character. The court-wrestler sheds light on the Dukes and their daughters in the first Act. He also loses a fight against Orlando, making Orlando a hero and allowing him to win Rosalind’s affection.

The exiled living in the Forest of Arden

Duke Senior

The former head of the dukedom is Duke Frederick’s brother and Rosalind’s father. After being usurped by his younger brother, he and his faithful followers are banished to the Forest of Arden. Despite his mistreatment, he is a contented man surrounded by loyal people. In complete juxtaposition with his brother, Duke Senior is kind and fair.

Rosalind

After his banishment, Duke Senior’s daughter Rosalind is allowed to remain in Duke Frederick’s court for the benefit of his daughter Celia. Though devastated by her father’s exile, she meets Orlando and quickly falls in love.

The independent and strong-willed woman is clever and kind. After Frederick’s paranoia gets the better of him, she is removed from court and sent to the Forest of Arden accompanied by Celia. While there, she decides to disguise herself as a man named Ganymede. As Ganymede, she challenges Orlando to prove his love, teaching him how to think and feel more than he ever has before.

Jaques

Though a faithful follower of Duke Senior, he is a melancholic cynic who often criticises the Duke and other As You Like It characters throughout the play. Though he doesn’t have much to do with the plot, he delivers one of Shakespeare’s best-known phrases, “All the world’s a stage.”

Amiens

Though he doesn’t want to give up his comfortable life at court, Lord Amiens is fiercely devoted to Duke Senior and moves to the Forest of Arden with him. Like Jaques, he doesn’t influence the plot but does provide clarity in the play.