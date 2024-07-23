Menu
    Who are the As You Like It characters?

    Posted on | By Carly Clements-Yu

    It may be one of the most famous comedies in the world, but Shakespeare’s pastoral tale about Dukes and Ladies has so many characters you may need a hand in remembering who’s who. To help guide you through a web of disguises, family ties, family feuds and more, here’s everything you need to know about the As You Like It characters.

    Who are the main As You Like It Characters?

    Though Rosalind and Celia are arguably the main As You Like It characters, the play has many families, characters and settings, so we’ve broken them into groups for clarity. 

    The Court of Duke Frederick

    Duke Frederick

    The younger brother of Duke Senior and the father of Celia, Frederick usurps his brother and is now the head of the dukedom. Ill-tempered and paranoid, Duke Frederick is quick to anger and banishes his niece, Rosalind, to the Forest of Arden. Unable to shake his anger and obsessions, he brings an army to the forest to kill Duke Senior. While there, he meets an old priest who changes his life forever.

    Celia

    A key As You Like It character. Celia is Duke Frederick’s daughter and Rosalind’s cousin and best friend. Bound to her cousin, she decides to follow Rosalind into the Forest of Arden, opting for voluntary exile. There, she disguises herself as Aliena, meeting Oliver and falling in love. Celia is beautiful but reserved and is often referred to as the moral heroine of the play.

    Touchstone

    Providing comic relief and wisdom, Touchstone is Duke Frederick’s court jester. His commentary provides more insight and understanding of the play. When he meets the rural girl, Audrey, he shows both his tender and cruel side as he falls in love and threatens other suitors with death.

    Charles

    A vehicle for information and change within the play, Charles is a pivotal As You Like It character. The court-wrestler sheds light on the Dukes and their daughters in the first Act. He also loses a fight against Orlando, making Orlando a hero and allowing him to win Rosalind’s affection.

    The exiled living in the Forest of Arden

    Duke Senior

    The former head of the dukedom is Duke Frederick’s brother and Rosalind’s father. After being usurped by his younger brother, he and his faithful followers are banished to the Forest of Arden. Despite his mistreatment, he is a contented man surrounded by loyal people. In complete juxtaposition with his brother, Duke Senior is kind and fair. 

    Rosalind

    After his banishment, Duke Senior’s daughter Rosalind is allowed to remain in Duke Frederick’s court for the benefit of his daughter Celia. Though devastated by her father’s exile, she meets Orlando and quickly falls in love. 

    The independent and strong-willed woman is clever and kind. After Frederick’s paranoia gets the better of him, she is removed from court and sent to the Forest of Arden accompanied by Celia. While there, she decides to disguise herself as a man named Ganymede. As Ganymede, she challenges Orlando to prove his love, teaching him how to think and feel more than he ever has before. 

    Jaques 

    Though a faithful follower of Duke Senior, he is a melancholic cynic who often criticises the Duke and other As You Like It characters throughout the play. Though he doesn’t have much to do with the plot, he delivers one of Shakespeare’s best-known phrases, “All the world’s a stage.”

    Amiens

    Though he doesn’t want to give up his comfortable life at court, Lord Amiens is fiercely devoted to Duke Senior and moves to the Forest of Arden with him. Like Jaques, he doesn’t influence the plot but does provide clarity in the play.

    The deceased Sir Rowland de Boys’ family and staff

    Oliver de Boys

    The passing of Old Sir Rowland happens just before the play begins. His eldest son, Oliver, is a usurper and the older brother of Orlando. The villainous character mistreats his brother and even attempts to kill him via a wrestling match with Charles. Oliver is one of the most changed characters. He falls in love with Celia and reforms his ways by curtain close.

    Orlando de Boys

    The youngest de Boys sibling, Orlando, is brave, tender, and intelligent. He resents the way his brother Oliver treats him and mourns the education he’s been denied.

    When he meets Rosalind, he instantly falls in love. Luckily, both are banished to the Forest of Arden in quick succession. He encounters Rosalind while she’s in disguise, and the pair act out what a relationship between Orlando and Rosalind could be. 

    Adam

    A devoted servant, Adam works for the de Boys family. The elderly man loves Orlando and gives all he can to save the young master from Oliver.

    The people of the Forest of Arden

    Phoebe

    The object of Silvius’ affection, Phoebe, is a shepherdess who falls in love with Rosalind’s Ganymede. Phoebe can be cruel, and her actions cause Rosalind to manipulate and divert her attention. 

    Silvius

    A young shepherd who’s hopelessly in love with Phoebe. Despite his attempts to woo her, he pushes Phoebe further and further away until Rosalind lends him a helping hand.

    Audrey 

    A witless shepherdess, Audrey is wowed by Touchstone and his wit. He returns her affections, and the pair form a parody of romantic love.

    William

    Touchstone’s love rival, William is a simple country boy who is cowardly and easily scared away

    By Carly Clements-Yu

