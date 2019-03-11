Andrew Scott to star in the Old Vic’s new production of Noel Coward’s Present Laughter Mar 11, 2019 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali (Updated on Jun 21, 2019) The Old Vic Theatre will be reviving Noel Coward’s semi-autobiographical play, Present Laughter, this summer starring renowned actor Andrew Scott. Coward’s comedy Present Laughter follows the story of a successful actor, Garry Essendine (Scott), who is suffering a somewhat mid-life crisis following his recent fortieth birthday. Whilst he prepares to embark on a tour of Africa with his latest production, he must confront and pacify both his wife and secretary while facing rumours of extra-marital affairs, the consequences of which could significantly impact both his life and career.

The Old Vic Theatre cast of Noel Coward's Present Laughter (From left to right, top to bottom): Andrew Scott, Luke Thallon, Suzie Toase, Sophie Thompson, Indira Varma.

The cast of Present Laughter at The Old Vic

Andrew Scott, an Olivier Award-winning actor, returns to the Old Vic and is set to lead the new revival of Present Laughter as Garry Essendine. At the Olivier’s he received the outstanding achievement in an affiliate theatre award for his performance in A Girl in a Car with a Man at the Royal Court. More recently, he played the title role in Hamlet at the Almeida Theatre, which later transferred to the Harold Pinter Theatre. Scott will now return to London's Old Vic Theatre, where he appeared last year in the sell-out monologue performance of Sea Wall as part of the venue’s 200th-anniversary celebrations with a script written specifically for him by Simon Stephens.

Scott is perhaps best known for playing villain James Moriarty opposite Benedict Cumberbatch in BBC’s Sherlock and can currently be seen on tv screens in Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag.

Also, joining the cast is Sophie Thompson, who recently appeared in The Importance of Being Earnest as part of the Oscar Wilde season at the Vaudeville Theatre. Luke Thallon who starred in The Inheritance at the Young Vic will also join the cast alongside Indira Varma (Game of Thrones) and Suzie Toase (Harry Potter).

Old Vic artistic director Matthew Warchus will direct Present Laughter, having recently worked on the theatre's latest production of A Christmas Carol. He has also previously worked with Scott on the acclaimed film, Pride, and on the announcement of the new show, he proclaimed: “I’m delighted to be working with Andrew Scott again, together with what promises to be a cast of outstanding comic actors.”

The creatives behind the Old Vic Present Laughter revival

The creative team for Present Laughter at the Old Vic features sound designer Simon Baker, designer Rob Howell and lighting designer Hugh Vanstone.

When is Present Laughter playing at the Old Vic Theatre?

Present Laughter will run from 17 June until 10 August 2019 at the West End's Old Vic Theatre. Don't miss Noel Coward's famous semi-autobiographical work when it hits the Old Vic this summer! Book your tickets early and ensure the best seats and prices with our safe and secure booking!

