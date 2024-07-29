Alexandra Palace Theatre best seats and seating plan

More commonly referred to as Ally Pally, Alexandra Palace first opened in 1873. The grand building was designed to be 'The People's Palace,' a space for public enjoyment. As well as staging concerts, exhibitions, and sporting events, the venue also hosted the first regular public television broadcasts by the BBC in 1936.

The Alexandra Palace Theatre, a hidden gem within the complex, was restored and reopened in 2018 after being closed for 80 years - though it was actively used as the BBC prop store room during this time! This Victorian theatre has since hosted an array of performances, from world premieres, including Mark Gatiss’ spine-chilling adaptation of the Charles Dickens classic, A Christmas Carol - A Ghost Story to family favourites, including Blippi and Horrible Histories Live. Alexandra Palace itself has seen performances by legendary bands like Pink Floyd and Led Zeppelin, and continues to be a premier destination for world class events.

Proudly standing at the summit of a large hill, it’s advised that you leave your heels at home for this theatre trip! However the breathtaking views over London, and of course the incredible productions inside, more than make up for a practical wardrobe.

What are the best seats at the Alexandra Palace Theatre?

Wherever you sit in this intimate and atmospheric theatre, you will be able to take in the drama of the 19th-century architecture - as well as the action on the stage!

What is considered as the ‘best seats’ depends on personal preference, and the type of performance you're watching, however the middle of the Circle is a great choice for cheaper tickets that still boast an impressive view from the seat. The Circle is positioned a great distance from the stage (starting at the back half of the Stalls), however this means it can take in the entire stage and the venue’s unique character, without missing any details of the performance. The Slip seats in this section are the best option for those on a budget, however with a side on view of the stage, the view is more restricted than elsewhere in the theatre.

The Stalls seats are the perfect choice for those wanting to feel closer to the action. These seats offer a close-up view of the stage, making them ideal for immersive theatrical experiences where you want to see the performers up close.

Alexandra Palace Theatre seating plan