Agatha Christie: Queen of Crime and Ruler of the West End

There’s a queen in the West End, and she isn’t singing breakup ballads on The Stand…The queen of crime, Agatha Christie, has been killing it in theatreland for the past 72 years, and she shows no signs of stopping - despite turning 134 years old today!

Outsold only by the Bible and Shakespeare, the acclaimed author has had more than two billion books published. But her tales transcend the pages. Her two shortest stories, Witness for the Prosecution (originally published under the title ‘Traitor's Hands’ in Flynn's, a weekly pulp magazine) and The Mousetrap (which started life as a 20 minute radio play, ‘Three Blind Mice’) are now the longest and most successful plays of all time. Even the famously reclusive writer ventured from Devon to see them! Combined, the critically acclaimed stage adaptations have been playing in theatres for 143 years. Let's grab a magnifying glass and investigate why.

The Mousetrap

The quintessential British play is the epitome of ‘Keep Calm and Carry On.’ On the 17th of May 2021 The Mousetrap was the first show to reopen in the West End after the COVID 19 pandemic, and when the production moved houses (one of the top three most stressful life events, alongside divorce and the death of a loved one) it didn’t miss a single performance! That’s right, in 1974 the set, costumes, props and tech equipment were transported from the Ambassadors Theatre to St Martins Theatre between performances. How did they do it? We’ve asked, but they’re very good at keeping secrets…

The biggest secret they’ve kept, is of course ‘whodunnit’. Yes, the longest running show of any kind in the world, has managed to keep the magic alive and the murderer a mystery for an astonishing 72 years! More than 500 actors have appeared in the London production, including real-life couple Richard Attenborough (Detective Sergeant Trotter) and Sheila Sim (Mollie Ralston), who opened the show in 1952. And we still have no idea which combination of actors are responsible for the murder at Monkswell Manor!

As you might expect with a seven-decade long run, a number of people have seen the show. From Queen Elizabeth II, who attended the show's 50th anniversary performance in 2002, to Wormwood Scrubs inmates in 1959. The prison guards were so enamoured by the production that two prisoners managed to slip past them and escaped from the institution. It must have been one hell of a show!

Speaking of shows, the longest running one took inspiration from one of the oldest. Adapted from a 20-minute radio play, ‘Three Blind Mice,’ The title of Agatha Christie's play The Mousetrap is a reference to the play-within-the-play in Hamlet by William Shakespeare. And what a fitting name The Mousetrap is! The show has caught the attention of theatreland, with audiences flocking to the theatre to finally catch the killer. As of 2022, more than 10 million people have seen the show and with its 30,000-performance scheduled for mid-March 2025, plenty more are booked and waiting in the wings to see it too. Are you one of them?