Adrian Dunbar and Stephanie J. Block to star in Kiss me, Kate! Jan 17, 2024 | By Posted on| By Sian McBride Jesus, Mary and Joseph and the wee donkey! It has today been confirmed that Line of Duty favourite, Adrian Dunbar, and Broadway legend, Stephanie J. Block will star in the classic musical caper, Kiss me, Kate. The rib-tickling revival will be playing a strictly limited run at the Barbican Theatre this summer. Set your alarms, tickets go on sale exclusively through London Theatre Direct from 10am on 19 January 2024.

Kiss Me, Kate was the first-ever winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical when the category was introduced in 1949. Now, 70 years, a film, and a handful of TV adaptations later, it continues to delight and dazzle audiences.

Love, jealousy, and mistaken identities, a theatre companies’ production of The Taming of the Shrew, is even more dramatic off stage as it is on! When divorcées, Fred and Lilli, are forced to play opposite each other in Shakespeare’s much-loved comedy, the quailing couple find it hard to stick to the script, and soon the show could resemble one of the bard’s tragedies!

Adrian Dunbar will play the role of egotistical actor/director, Fred, whilst Stephanie J. Block will play his ex, leading lady Lilli. Block made her Broadway debut more than two decades ago, originating the role of Liza Minnelli in The Boy from Oz, she also became the first actress to play Elphaba in the U.S. national tour of Wicked, later reprising the role on Broadway two years later. A Tony and Drama Desk winner, Kiss me, Kate marks Blocks much anticipated West End debut! BAFTA winner Adrian Dunbar is best known for portraying the ever-quotable Superintendent Ted Hastings in cult police drama Line of Duty, and the mysterious Martin Summers in Ashes to Ahes. Outside of TV the actor is serious about Shakespeare having starred in Richard III, King Lear and Coriolanus.

The playful production will be directed by Bartlett Sher (The King and I) and choreographed by Anthony Van Laast (MAMMA MIA!). With a company of over 50, including a full-scale orchestra and featuring Cole Porter classics such as Too Darn Hot, Brush Up Your Shakespeare and Tom, Dick or Harry, Kiss Me, Kate is the perfect summer musical.

Book Kiss me, Kate tickets exclusively through London Theatre Direct this Friday!

Baltimore comes to the Barbican this summer! Book your tickets to this classic comedy musical when tickets become available Friday at 10am this Friday, 19 January.