8 Fabulous Facts about The Devil Wears Prada Oct 13, 2023 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas Click clack, click clack - The Devil Wears Prada Musical is finally strutting to the West End and will hold its fierce fashion show at London’s Dominion Theatre in London. The novel turned blockbuster sensation, now turned musical, follows the whirlwind life of young aspiring journalist Andrea Sachs. When Andrea lands a position as the assistant to the legendary fashion editor, Miranda Priestly, she is plunged deep into fashion's cruel (but fabulously chic) world. Juggling Miranda's whims, sky-high standards and cold demeanor, will Andrea be able to keep her head above water? Join us as we recount what we know so far about The Devil Wears Prada Musical, in the form of some fabulous facts...with some fun film trivia thrown in for good measure!

It’s being directed by Jerry Mitchell (musical fact)

Experienced Broadway director-choreographer Jerry Mitchell is set to take The Devil Wears Prada to extraordinary heights for its West End premier! With a long-standing repertoire for working on successful film-to-stage adaptations, we know that we’re in for a treat with his version of The Devil Wears Prada Musical.

Jerry Mitchell is known for creating iconic musicals globally, including Kinky Boots, where he received Tony recognition for his choreography, he has also worked on Legally Blonde, Pretty Woman and many more!

Meryl Streep loved to stay in character (film fact)

In true Miranda Priestley fashion, Meryl Streep wanted to keep an icy rapport with those around her. In fear that getting close to her costars would break her character, Meryl Streep told Anne Hathaway on the first day of filming, "I think you're perfect for the role. I'm so happy we're going to be working together." Then proceeded with, "That's the last nice thing I'll say to you.". Iconic, really.

It’ll likely be set sometime between the film and the book (musical fact)

The Devil Wears Prada book was published in 2003, whilst the film was released in 2006. Meaning that the musical would be set in the early noughties. There are many factors that would contribute to this decision. The main reason is that setting the film during this time would be an easier way to depict Miranda’s sharp and cutting behavior, as in a 2023 workplace, it probably wouldn’t wash.

Patricia Field spent more than $1 million on costuming (film fact)

If you’re making a movie all about fashion, naturally, you’ll need some top-tier clothes.

When it comes to The Devil Wears Prada, the outfits are impeccably tailored, fashionable, and extravagant, showcasing the latest trends in the fashion industry. They are an integral aspect of the story, and when it came to dressing the cast, stylist Patricia Field didn’t hold back on the expenses.

Despite multiple loans from designers, Patricia spent more than $1 million on costuming, making The Devil Wears Prada one of the most expensively costumed films in history at that point. Field later went on to receive an Oscar nomination for her work.

It has an all-star award-winning creative team, including Elton John (musical fact)

With the likes of the legendary Elton John and Jerry Mitchell, the show is Tony Award winners galore at this point. Elton John is behind the original score, and whilst you’ll already know hits from his extensive discography (who doesn’t love a bit of ‘Rocket Man’), Sir Elton already has an impressive theatre background that includes Billy Elliot: The Musical and The Lion King. Singer-songwriter Shaina Taub is responsible for the lyrics. Taub's previous work includes Suffs.

Miranda Priestly's assistant Emily Charlton was originally supposed to be American (film fact)

Curel, arrogant, utterly stylish and willing to poke fun at anyone - Miranda’s assistant Emily Charlton is one of the most entertaining characters in the story. She was initially supposed to have an American accent, but in a last-minute turn of events, Emily Blunt (the actress who portrayed her) said that she believed that the character should be British, as ‘British people in America always sound so desperate and clipped’.

It’s having an exclusive preview engagement (musical fact)

In the words of building buzz and making The Devil Wears Prada the best show that it can be, the musical will have an exclusive preview engagement at Theatre Royal Plymouth before its West End premiere, which could be an opportunity for fans to get a sneak peek before it hits London…we can only wonder who will be on the guest list.

It’ll be just as glamorous as the film (musical fact)

The high-stakes, alluring world of the fashion industry is being translated to the stage through the set design of Tim Hatley and costume design by Gregg Barnes. Tim Hatley has worked on bringing productions such as Dreamgirls, Back To The Future The Musical and Life of Pi to life, and if you’ve seen Life of Pi, then you know that he has a knack for designing immersive visual spectacles. Gregg Barnes in turn has designed costumes for shows such as Legally Blonde, Kinky Boots and Mean Girls, so it’s safe to say he knows a thing or two about fashion-forward shows.

The Devil Wears Prada tickets are now available!

Gird your loins and book tickets for one of the most highly-anticipated adaptations in forever. The Devil Wears Prada tickets are sure to go out of sale faster than a Gucci belt bag…that’s all.