5 reasons why you should see TINA: The Tina Turner Musical May 16, 2023 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas In 1957, during the intermission of a small-town gig, a young girl from Tennessee grabbed the microphone. Her name was Tina Tuner, and she was about to change the world. To say that Tina Turner revolutionised the music industry is an understatement. She transcended the boundaries of popular music and redefined music itself, with her thunderous voice and impeccable artistic vision. From her humble beginnings to ascending the throne as the Queen of Rock and Roll, Tina Turner's journey is one of resilience and triumph. TINA: The Tina Turner Musical is a captivating tribute to this musical powerhouse. Her legacy keeps on burnin’, and here are five reasons why you should celebrate it in TINA: The Tina Turner Musical!

5 reasons why you should see TINA: The Tina Turner Musical

It's an inspiring survival story

Beyond the glitz and glamour, Tina faced many hardships, but she never allowed herself to become defined by circumstance. She escaped a turbulent childhood and an abusive relationship, only to triumph over adversity in a predominantly white, male-dominated industry.

Her courage to stand tall and reclaim her legacy makes the iconic line "You're simply the best, better than all the rest" take on a new meaning, one that speaks to her invincible spirit and that of anyone who has ever felt trapped or silenced.

For every harsh stretch of life, Tina experienced an even bigger career resurgence. Her dedication is a symbol of embracing inner strength and finding your voice. Her story exemplifies the importance of never giving up, even when the odds seem impossible.

The costumes are pure rock n’ roll

The hair is iconic, the outfits are trend-setting and you can’t tear your eyes away from Tina's fashion legacy - it is bold, fearless and unapologetically glamorous. Not to mention, the show includes her signature red sequined minidress with a plunging neckline, a timeless piece that could easily grace any present-day runway.

The show represents Tina breaking down the boundaries of fashion, embracing daring and eye-catching ensembles that mirror her fierce personality and commanding stage presence. Her outfits often feature sequins, fringing, and vibrant colours.

The show is filled with a dazzling array of costumes that span the 40-year journey depicted in the story. From the humble church attire of a preacher's daughter to the electrifying leather dress that breathed new life into her career, the costumes vividly chronicle Tina’s remarkable evolution.

The songs are iconic

It’s like listening to a greatest hits album. The show interweaves 23 songs from Tina’s best-selling discography that are used in both a studio and concert setting. Chart-toppers like ‘What's Love Got To Do With It’, ‘Private Dancer’ and many more provide the adrenaline rush you’d expect from a Tina Turner musical.

The first half of the setlist has soulful and understated performances of tracks like ‘Don't Turn Around’ and ‘I Can't Stand The Rain. The second is more high tempo and energetic, with anthems such as ‘Proud Mary’, ‘Simply The Best’ and‘ ‘River Deep, Mountain High’.

One of the highlights is the grand finale which mirrors the atmosphere of a massive concert, uniting the audience in a collective celebration of Tina Turner's extraordinary musical gift.

The leading ladies are simply the best

TINA is all about female empowerment, so it makes sense to have two leading ladies share the role - these dynamic divas are Kristina Love and Elesha Paul Moses.

Kristina Love discovered her passion for singing at the tender age of two at church. She performed in production such as Sister Act, where she portrayed Deloris van Cartier, Disney's Aladdin and The Hunchback of Notre Dame. However, it was her breakout role as Tina in the first non-English version of Tina the Musical in Hamburg, Germany that truly propelled her to stardom.

Elesha Paul Moses has a diverse musical career spanning over 25 years. She has been mentored by figures such as Matthew Knowles, as well as receiving guidance from industry legends Will.i.am and Tom Jones. Elesha has collaborated with notable names in the music industry, including house production duo Ku De Ta and superstar Lionel Richie. Among her impressive credits are Whitney - Queen of the Night and Tina: What's Love Got to Do With It.

Both Kristina and Elesha deliver equally outstanding performances. Their portrayal of Tina Turner goes beyond imitation; they embody her essence so convincingly that you could easily forget that you’re witnessing the queen herself. They skillfully capture Tina's growth as a singer, her electrifying energy on stage, and her inspiring transformation from a victim of abuse to a woman of relentless confidence.

The production covers all bases

The production quality of TINA makes the show a modern classic. The book, skillfully crafted by Katori Hall, Frank Ketelaar, and Kees Prins, delves into Tina’s formative years in Nutbush, Tennessee and the heart-breaking moments when she is sent to live with her grandmother after her parent's divorce.

The book explores her rocky partnership with Ike Turner, shedding light on the harrowing abuse she endured. It powerfully depicts her divorce and subsequent rise to solo stardom, all while maintaining a balanced, engaging, and nuanced approach.

With the direction of Phyllida Lloyd, TINA excels in every aspect of its production. Mark Thompson's set design creates an immersive and dynamic environment, seamlessly transporting the audience to a range of locations. Bruno Poet's lighting design envelops the stage in a mesmerizing atmosphere. Anthony van Laast's choreography infuses the show with constant, rapid movement, making it a breathless and thrilling experience.

TINA: The Tina Turner Musical tickets are available now!

This whirlwind of a musical pays homage to the greatest rock n' roll queen there ever was, it's simply the best, and you don't want to miss it!