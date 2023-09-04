Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    5 Reasons why you should see The Play That Goes Wrong

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas

    Perfect performances are great, but sometimes, mishaps and mayhem are even better. Ever wondered what would happen if your favourite actor fell unconscious on stage? Then think no further - as The Play That Goes Wrong is a veteran in breaking the fourth wall, giving us a hearty glimpse into what happens when things go horribly (and hilariously) wrong on stage. This expertly crafted comedy takes us straight behind the scenes of an amateur dramatic company, and they are anything but prepared as they attempt to stage a 1920s murder mystery. So, here are 5 reasons why The Play That Goes Wrong is the right show for you to see!

    1. Everything that can go wrong does…

    Doors get stuck, pieces of set dressing tumble off walls, and even sections of the floor collapse. The Play That Goes Wrong misses none of the chaos, as cast members misplace their props, forget lines, miss cues, break character, have to consume white spirit instead of whisky, pronounce words incorrectly, accidentally step on each other's fingers, find themselves concealed within a grandfather clock, are forcefully escorted off the stage and…breathe. You get the drift. 

    2…and it’s completely genius 

    The Play That Goes Wrong's seemingly chaotic slapstick is a specialised skill. With pratt falls that echo Laurel and Hardy, the show is a morden day classic. It offers a glimpse into amateur dramatics and is a commentary on the eccentricities and egos of the theatre scene, not only this, but the play excels in physical comedy, featuring impeccably timed mishaps, accidents, and misfortunes.

    3. It’s a dark horse in the West End 

    The show enjoyed humble beginnings in the upstairs room of the Old Red Lion Pub to an audience of just twelve people. Now, it has run for over a decade in the West End has been seen by thousands, and is a testament to the potential for small productions to achieve remarkable success. It won Best New Comedy at the 2015 Laurence Olivier Awards and has undertaken five tours of the UK. In that sense, it’s definitely doing something right.

    4. It has a fantastic set design 

    From collapsing stairs, malfunctioning doors and Nigel Hook’s clever set design which recreates an oak-panelled drawing room, the design for The Play That Goes Wrong is purposefully faulty, but completely mesmerising. There isn’t really anything quite like it, and Roberto Surace’s 1920’s costumes are a perfect fit for the era.

    5. You’ll fall in love with the characters 

    Whilst they are falling over, of course. Memorable characters include a hapless stage manager, a disgruntled sound operator, and a talented ensemble cast. The new cast is great at showcasing impeccable chemistry and comedic timing. The show stars Keith Ramsay as Dennis, Ross Virgo as Max and Cecil Haversham, Rolan Bell as Robert and Thomas Colleymoore, Lucy Doyle as Sandra, Daniel Cech-Lucas as Chris/Inspector Carter/Director, and Luke Dayhill as Johnathan and Charles Haversham.

    The Play That Goes Wrong tickets are available now! 

    Constant laughter, expertly crafted farcical elements, impeccable comedic timing, and a group of amateur actors struggling to put on a play. The Play That Goes Wrong at London’s Duchess Theatre has it all!

    By Kevin Thomas

    From as early as I can recall, writing has always been my passion. Being able to combine this with my love for theatre has been a rewarding and exhilarating experience. I truly believe that there is magic in seeing a story brought to life on stage, and this is what I would like to promote to audiences. 

    Related news

    Text: More to see than can ever be seen...Disney The Lion King, Lyceum Theatre London. Image: Man wearing tribal-like clothing, with shadows of giraffes in the background against a yellow background.

    Celebrating stage and screen this National Cinema Day

    Posted on | By Sian McBride |

    To (mis)quote Grease, ‘stage and screen go together like rama lama lama ka dinga da dinga dong, remembered fore... Read more

    Text: The Time Traveller

    Full cast announced for The Time Traveller’s Wife: The Musical

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas |

    Tick tock, tick tock, the full cast of The Time Traveller’s Wife at the Apollo Theatre has been announced, join... Read more

    Woman with her mouth open. MAMMA MIA! London

    MAMMA MIA! announces new West End cast

    Posted on | By Kevin Thomas |

    Here we go again! Producer Judy Craymer has announced that from Monday, October 9, 2023, a new cast of the internatio... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies