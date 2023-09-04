5 Reasons why you should see The Play That Goes Wrong Sep 4, 2023 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas Perfect performances are great, but sometimes, mishaps and mayhem are even better. Ever wondered what would happen if your favourite actor fell unconscious on stage? Then think no further - as The Play That Goes Wrong is a veteran in breaking the fourth wall, giving us a hearty glimpse into what happens when things go horribly (and hilariously) wrong on stage. This expertly crafted comedy takes us straight behind the scenes of an amateur dramatic company, and they are anything but prepared as they attempt to stage a 1920s murder mystery. So, here are 5 reasons why The Play That Goes Wrong is the right show for you to see!

1. Everything that can go wrong does…

Doors get stuck, pieces of set dressing tumble off walls, and even sections of the floor collapse. The Play That Goes Wrong misses none of the chaos, as cast members misplace their props, forget lines, miss cues, break character, have to consume white spirit instead of whisky, pronounce words incorrectly, accidentally step on each other's fingers, find themselves concealed within a grandfather clock, are forcefully escorted off the stage and…breathe. You get the drift.

2…and it’s completely genius

The Play That Goes Wrong's seemingly chaotic slapstick is a specialised skill. With pratt falls that echo Laurel and Hardy, the show is a morden day classic. It offers a glimpse into amateur dramatics and is a commentary on the eccentricities and egos of the theatre scene, not only this, but the play excels in physical comedy, featuring impeccably timed mishaps, accidents, and misfortunes.

3. It’s a dark horse in the West End

The show enjoyed humble beginnings in the upstairs room of the Old Red Lion Pub to an audience of just twelve people. Now, it has run for over a decade in the West End has been seen by thousands, and is a testament to the potential for small productions to achieve remarkable success. It won Best New Comedy at the 2015 Laurence Olivier Awards and has undertaken five tours of the UK. In that sense, it’s definitely doing something right.

4. It has a fantastic set design

From collapsing stairs, malfunctioning doors and Nigel Hook’s clever set design which recreates an oak-panelled drawing room, the design for The Play That Goes Wrong is purposefully faulty, but completely mesmerising. There isn’t really anything quite like it, and Roberto Surace’s 1920’s costumes are a perfect fit for the era.

5. You’ll fall in love with the characters

Whilst they are falling over, of course. Memorable characters include a hapless stage manager, a disgruntled sound operator, and a talented ensemble cast. The new cast is great at showcasing impeccable chemistry and comedic timing. The show stars Keith Ramsay as Dennis, Ross Virgo as Max and Cecil Haversham, Rolan Bell as Robert and Thomas Colleymoore, Lucy Doyle as Sandra, Daniel Cech-Lucas as Chris/Inspector Carter/Director, and Luke Dayhill as Johnathan and Charles Haversham.

The Play That Goes Wrong tickets are available now!

Constant laughter, expertly crafted farcical elements, impeccable comedic timing, and a group of amateur actors struggling to put on a play. The Play That Goes Wrong at London’s Duchess Theatre has it all!