5 reasons why you should see The Crown Jewels Aug 14, 2023 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas Diamonds, sapphires, emeralds, pearls and a whole lot of chaotic comedy; Simon Nye's The Crown Jewels is The Royal Event of the Year! Nye’s production blends humour with one of the most audacious history thefts known to Britain, and the result is a shimmering dramatisation of an infamous 17th-century crime along with plenty of belly laughs. The show is taking audiences to the Tower of London for the comedy event of the year. Will you be joining? If you’re not fully convinced, here are 5 reasons why you should see The Crown Jewels at the Garrick Theatre…hands off!

It’s a lesson in historical heists

In spite of being one of the funniest shows of the year, The Crown Jewels thrillingly depicts Colonel Blood's attempt to steal Charles’ beloved royal assets in 1671. The stakes are as high as The Tower of London itself and the tension is established during King Charles II's ten-year jubilee. Which leaves us wondering - how does one go about stealing the country's precious jewels?

Well, in this story, Blood manages to trick his way into The Tower of London by disguising himself as an everyday Joe, but to his discovery, the heist is no easy feat. Having clonked the newly appointed Master of the Jewel House on the head with a mallet, he must now figure out how to conceal St Edward’s Crown under his clerical robes, along with a sceptre cross that is too large for his bag, and not to mention a big Sovereign’s Orb, but can he fit such an item down his breeches?

It has a star-studded cast…

The Crown Jewels brings together a royal family of stars from the screen and stage, and most of them are familiar! There’s Les Misérables alumni Carrie Hope Fletcher, The Inbetweeners’ Joe Thomas, Men Behaving Badly’s Neil Morrisey and Aidan McArdle, and that’s just a few of the fabulous names that’ll be gracing the stage. A standout for critics is Al Murray, who makes his acting debut as King Charles II and shines as the almighty ruler.

…that are hilarious in their roles

The Crown Jewels manages to strike a perfect balance between silliness and danger and includes plenty of audience interaction, ad-libs and even the odd bits of flirtation. The characters are larger than life in their roles. There's a dynamic double act with Adonis Siddique portraying a terrified footman, Mel Giedroyc playfully spoofing her Bake Off experience as she takes on the role of Mrs. Edwards, selling edible souvenirs, and Tanvi Virmani portraying an accomplice character with an over-the-top declamatory style, and Carrie Hope Fletcher in the role of a Cinderella-esque unmarried girl.

It’s created by Simon Nye

When a script carries the signature of the British, BAFTA-nominated writer Simon Nye, you can be sure of its quality! Simon Nye is widely acclaimed for his contributions to television comedy. He is most known for penning the immensely popular sitcom Men Behaving Badly, and has been the mastermind behind four ITV Pantos.

In addition to his television successes, Nye co-wrote the 2006 animated film Flushed Away. His talents also expand to literary adaptations, as seen in his 2010 creation of an adaptation based on Richmal Crompton's cherished Just William book series. He has also created the series The Durrells.

It has great visual elements

The show includes vibrant period costumes by Michael Taylor, with an inventive chase scene on a big map with puppets. The costumes are stunning, with beautiful brocades, wigs, royal clothing and even a revolving set!

Can Blood’s band of criminals escape with the loot, or will their plans be foiled? Join Colonel Blood as he, and his gang of misfits, attempt to steal the crown jewels…in plain sight.