5 reasons why you should see MAMMA MIA! Feb 20, 2023 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas From the irresistible beats of ‘Honey Honey’ to the emotional crescendo of ‘The Winner Takes It All’, MAMMA MIA! has been setting stages ablaze since its debut in London's West End over two decades ago. This beloved production transports audiences to a sun-kissed paradise, where infectious music, side-splitting humour, and heartwarming tales await. With a mix of musical hits, record-breaking box-office receipts, and legions of adoring fans, MAMMA MIA! is more than just a musical; it's a cultural sensation! So, grab your cutest beach towel and a bottle of sunscreen - because here are 5 reasons why you should book tickets for MAMMA MIA! at the Novello Theatre today!

The music

Whether you’re an ABBA fan or just looking for a toe-tapping good time, the unforgettable soundtrack of MAMMA MIA! guarantees to ignite a feeling of giddiness that is sure to spread a smile across your face. The musical is filled with legendary hits from Swedish pop-icons ABBA that evoke feelings of nostalgia and emotional connection. From the empowering lyrics of ‘Dancing Queen’ to the uplifting melodies of ‘Take a Chance on Me’ and the euphoria of ‘Mamma Mia’, each song serves as a powerful reflection of the character's deepest desires, their stories, and their vulnerabilities. So, crank up the volume, feel the beat of the tambourine and scream along to the tunes that we all know and adore by heart!

The characters

The characters of MAMMA MIA! have captured the hearts of audiences worldwide due to their relatable qualities, humour and touching journeys. From Donna's determination to Sophie's optimism and the comedic antics of Tanya and Rosie, each character brings something beautifully unique to the story. Donna Sheridan, the leading lady, is a fan favourite for her representation of a strong and independent woman and her enduring love for her daughter. Whilst Sophie is known for her infectious optimism, charm and her pivotal journey of discovering her true father, which is the central plotline that fans have fallen in love with.

Then there’s Tanya and Rosie, Donna's tall and small best friends who bring bundles of comic relief to the show. Tanya is a wealthy divorcee who enjoys the finer things in life, while Rosie is a free-spirited writer who's never afraid to speak her mind. Together, they create a dynamic set of hilarious and endearing characters that all feel absolutely essential to the show and continue to inspire us with every viewing.

The story

At its heart, Mamma Mia! is a story about the bonds of family and the power of love. The show follows Sophie, a young bride-to-be who is searching for her father before her wedding day. As she invites three potential fathers to the wedding, chaos and comedy ensue. Along the way, we learn about the past of Sophie's mother, Donna, and how the decisions she made in her youth have impacted her life and the lives of those around her. The story, though light-hearted, resonates with audiences due to the universal themes of wanting to discover your roots and identity, creating the perfect balance between realism and escapism.

The set and costume design

It goes without saying that the set and costume design for MAMMA MIA! is a vibrant sight to behold. The sun-drenched beaches of the Greek islands are brought to life by the colourful and versatile outfits that the characters sing and dance in, with the production design transporting you to a universe of fun, sun and passion. The boho-chic clothing and the 70s references create an undercurrent of freedom that resonates throughout the show and compliments the ABBA numbers. From neon flairs to open shirts, the sublime and versatile attention to detail pairs perfectly with the characters' moods and personalities and adds the perfect touch of nostalgia, making MAMMA MIA! feel timeless!

The atmosphere

From the moment the lights dim and the first notes of ABBA’s hit songs dance across the theatre, MAMMA MIA! creates a stunning, Mediterranean backdrop and a celebratory atmosphere. The atmosphere’s brilliance comes from its ability to jump from moments of being an irresistible, joyous party to periods of introspection and emotional depth, which adds incredible layers to the show. MAMMA MIA! is a show that celebrates the power of love, friendship, and self-discovery, and the atmosphere it creates is nothing short of electrifying, not only will you cry, but you’ll be packing your bags for a trip to Greece to discover your own inner dancing queen!

