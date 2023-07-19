5 reasons why Idiots Assemble: Spitting Image the Musical is Britain’s best new comedy musical Jul 19, 2023 | By Posted on| By Kevin Thomas Mission Impossible just got a makeover with Idiots Assemble: Spitting Image the Musical at London’s Pheonix Theatre, the new leader in political parody. The two-hour belly-laugh celebration has raised the bar for puppetry with its masterful puppeteers who bring a variety of bizarre and well-known characters to life in rubbery caricature form. The celebs are on a mission to save Britain, which is no longer represented as an island, but a stained pair of M&S underpants. It’s puppetry at its finest, accompanied by song, dance, and a few relevant messages for modern Britain. Read on for 5 reasons why Spitting Image is musical theatre’s best new comedy!

There are puppets aplenty

Yes, it’s true, there’s even a sinister version of Paddington Bear. The puppets are the show's greatest asset. Unlike its TV counterpart, the stage adaptation shows the larger-than-life caricatures up close and personal. The puppeteers manipulate the characters to do the most interesting (and slightly unspeakable) things, oh, and there's almost every character you can imagine.

Familiar faces from Boris Johnson, Dominic Cummings and Environment Secretary Thérèse Coffe, make appearances, not all come with huge monologues, but all still providing plenty of laughter to the show. With a dancing penis routine, Suella Braverman as a manic giggling girl from The Ring and Jacob Rees-Mogg as a giant praying Mantis, the show is steeped in audacious and unapologetic humour, and you’ll recognise the characters from the moment they step out onto the stage. Though Ant and Dec will probably look a lot different from their ITV takeaway days...

The plot seemingly makes no sense, but all the sense

Britain is in turmoil and the superheroes are here to save the day! Idiots Assemble revolves around a loosely strung narrative following Charles III, the soon-to-be-crowned king, as he faces a society in (near) ruin. To save his realm, Charles enlists a diverse and bizarre fellowship led by none other than the giant square-jawed Tom Cruise, accompanied by the likes of RuPaul, Tyson Fury, and Angela Rayner. Together, they confront the conspiring forces of Boris Johnson, Donald Trump, and a host of Tories out to cause mayhem and seize the crown.

It takes us to some wild locations

Forget going on holiday, because by the time you’ve seen Spitting Image, you’ve basically travelled the world. As their quest intensifies the puppets must not all save Britain, but the world. As a result take us from various locations, from the gardens and halls of Buckingham Palace to the lands of Ukraine.

It’s new but nostalgic

One of Spitting Image’s greatest powers is that it appeals to a whole new generation while being completely nostalgic for older generations. Spitting Image first aired in 1984 and enjoyed a successful run of 18 series. It saw a recent successful 2020 reboot, and then of course, the creation of Idiots Assemble: The Spitting Image Musical.

Since being a part of British culture since 1984, the show now has a devoted fanbase, and you can trust that the musical revival retains all of the satirical themes and holds nothing back.

The production value is great

To start with, the writing is equally punchy and hilarious. The production stays true to its timely roots by satirising a wide range of figures, from Greta Thunberg to Donald Trump, with sharp-witted jokes and dialogue. The funny text is then performed by voice artists who are able to capture the idiosyncrasies of the celebrities and policies that they portray, their voice work is outlandish, over-the-top, and brilliant.

There’s some social commentary added in for good measure too. The show doesn’t shy away from taking on political issues and underlines the behaviours and attitudes associated with the current government. It comments on every issue from immigration, the press, and corruption. But the main focus is the overall sense of nonsensical humour, such as Carrie Johnson’s titillating singing nipples.

Idiots Assemble: The Spitting Image Musical tickets are available now!

You’ll be shocked at just how much the puppets are the Spitting Image of the celebs they portray! Will Tom Cruise and the gang save Britain from the clutches of Johnson? Will the M&S undies suffer the same fate as Britain’s economic and political decline? Find out for yourself…