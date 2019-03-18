5 Reasons to See 9 to 5: The Musical Mar 18, 2019 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali 9 to 5: The Musical, what a way to spend an evening! The queen of country herself Dolly Parton brings you this hilarious smash-hit musical, having co-written the book along with the original screenwriter of the 9 to 5 film, Patricia Resnik. Like the cult classic, it’s set in 1980s America, but despite it now being a period piece, it proves to be timeless. Check out our five reasons why you need to see this musical ASAP!

The stellar, all-star cast of 9 to 5 The Musical at the Savoy Theatre

Dolly Parton!

Dolly is, of course, a reason all on her own that makes the musical worth seeing. Not only did she co-write the book for this musical but she also starred as Doralee Rhodes in the 1980 film of the same title. The musical first opened on Broadway in 2009 with brand-new songs written by Dolly herself. Before the film, she was already a very successful musician and singer-songwriter, but, it is said that after her involvement with the film and this musical, she was immortalised as a queen and legend. Dolly has gone on to join the elite club that has received at least a nomination from the four major American entertainment awards; Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony. She was also given the Living Legend Award from the U.S. Library of Congress in 2004.

A Super Soundtrack

Of course, the theme tune, 9 to 5, is absolutely iconic, having been nominated for four Grammy Awards and winning two for "Best Country Vocal Performance, Female" and "Best Country Song". A fan of country music or not, everyone knows this song, and whether it’s a guilty pleasure or not, everybody loves it too. Going into this musical, this number is undoubtedly the one you’ll be looking out for and so it should be, as it’s even better performed live on stage. But there are so many amazing songs to look forward to, like ‘Backwards Barbie’ and ‘One of the Boys’. These songs are simply iconic, both of them showcasing such energy whilst being simultaneously hilarious. This whole musical screams girl power but these numbers will have you whispering encouragements under your breath and leave you desperate to punch the air in your best “you go girl” manner.

Women Taking Care of Business

The story sees three female colleagues come together to fight against their sexist pig of a boss and decide to take control. Kidnapping? Initiating equal pay? Absolute craziness but completely hysterical. The story of this musical is the same as the 1980 film, as is the title, which came from a Boston-based organisation called “Nine to Five,” an association of women office workers. Despite the story originating in the 80s, it is still hugely relevant today! As Dolly Parton herself recently said in an interview, there is still “a long way to go” where gender equality is concerned and particularly in the workplace.

The fabulous 9 to 5 cast starring at the Savoy Theatre

The casting for this musical has been the word around the West End since it was first announced. Of course, big names like Louise Redknapp drew attention and Amber Davies sparked conversation for her Love Island fame and recently ITVbe show Amber and Dolly: 9 to 5. Before starting, however, Redknapp was injured and Caroline Sheen now stands in her place as Violet Newstead until late March. Well, you’re going to want to get tickets before then for sure, because Sheen sure takes charge, commanding both the character and the stage! Davies boasts an incredible voice and proves herself to be worthy of a lead role in the West End. And Natalie McQueen quite possibly has the biggest shoes to fill in taking up the role that was originated by Dolly Parton herself, but she does it with what looks like ease, making her character and voice as big as her hair and bosom. This entire cast is simply outstanding, but the show is quite often stolen by Bonnie Langford, who is professional through and through as if the stage were made for her. All in all, this is one-star studded cast, some more seasoned than the other, but they all shine brightly together.

9 to 5 is a hit for all!

If you’re looking for a great night out in the West End and a proper show-show, then look no further than 9 to 5: The Musical. It’s going to be a hit whether you want to go with the girls, your parents, or your other half. Just don’t put off getting your tickets as this show is selling fast and only booking at the Savoy Theatre until 31 August 2019!

These are just 5 reasons to see 9 to 5 The Musical but there are easily 9 more. Every element of this musical is a reason unto itself on why you need to get down to the Savoy Theatre!

