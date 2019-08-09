Menu
    13 facts about The Woman in Black

    Posted on | By Sarah Gengenbach

    The Woman in Black has long been a fixture of the West End and to help celebrate the show’s 30th year at London’s Fortune Theatre we’ve put together a list of 13 facts you probably didn’t know about one of London’s spookiest shows, The Woman in Black

    The Woman in Black casts a long shadow in the West End

    1. The Woman in Black premiered in 1987 and is based on a gothic novel by Susan Hill of the same name.
    2. The play was originally adapted by Stephen Mallatratt as a cheap Christmas play intended to use the remains of the grant money the theatre had received.
    3. The entire production budget of the original 3-week run of The Woman in Black, including actors, costumes and sets, could not exceed £1,000.
    4. In order to stick to the tight budget Mallatratt conceived the story as a play within a play, the show has only 2 actors who portray a dozen characters.
    5. Mallatratt also worked as a television screenwriter for Coronation Street. He died of leukaemia in 2004.
    6. After a sold-out three week run at its Scarborough premiere over the 1987-88 holiday season, the show transferred to London in January 1989.
    7. After an initial Off-West End opening The Woman in Black moved to the Fortune Theatre on 7 June 1989 and has had its West End home there ever since.
    8The Woman in Black is the 2nd longest-running play in the West End after The Mousetrap, the show has been in long-time home at the Fortune Theatre for 30 years this summer.
    9. Over the years some incredible actors have taken their turn The Woman in Black. Some of these actors include Joseph Fiennes who played The Actor in 1993 (American Horror Story, The Handmaid’s Tale, Shakespeare in Love) and Martin Freeman who played The Actor in 1997 (The Office, Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit, Sherlock).
    10. The incredibly successful stage play spawned a 2012 film adaptation starring Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe.
    11. The 2012 film led to a 2015 movie sequel: The Woman in Black: Angel of Death with a screenplay by Jon Croker from a story by Susan Hill starring Phoebe Fox, Jeremy Irvine, Helen McCrory, Adrian Rawlins, Leanne Best, and Ned Dennehy.
    12. This sequel film lead to a film novelisation, published by Hammer Books and written by crime fiction author Martyn Waites

    and lucky number thirteen:

    Sarah Gengenbach
    By Sarah Gengenbach

    Sarah's love of theater was sparked by an enthusiastic drama teacher who wouldn't take no for an answer. These days she's much more comfortable in the audience than on the stage. She's an English teacher and enjoys reading and writing when she's not teaching or at the theater.

