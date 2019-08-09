13 and 3/4 facts about The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole Aug 9, 2019 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali This hilarious new musical has been ensuring the next generation of misunderstood teenagers knows all about everyone’s favourite teenage intellectual. The brilliant adaptation of Sue Townsend’s best-selling book has been entertaining audiences of all ages at the West End’s Ambassadors Theatre and there’s still time to discover Adrian’s secrets by booking your tickets for The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole Aged 13 3/4 now! If you’ve already seen the show (or if you need to bide your time until you see the show) and you just have to know more all about this wonderful production, then read below for 13 and 3/4 facts…

1. The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole Aged 13 3/4 is based on just one novel from a series!

You probably know that The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole Aged 13 3/4 is based on the best-selling novel by Sue Townsend (I did actually mention it above) but did you know it’s just one of many? This book is in fact the first in the series, so if you love Adrian Mole (and who doesn’t love Adrian Mole?!) then you can read on about Adrian’s life and even his poems for anyone who is a fan.

2. Director Luke Sheppard worked as associate director on Matilda

Luke Sheppard, director of The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole Aged 13 3/4, has worked on numerous productions, both as director and associate director. His previous works as a director include Billionaire Boy (A Musical Adaptation of David Walliams’ novel, UK tour), Spring Awakening (Winner of Best Regional Production WhatsOnStage Award) and In The Heights (Olivier Award and Broadway World Award winner and nine-time WhatsOnStage Award-nominated). He has also worked as an associate director on RSC Matilda both in the West End and on Broadway. Sheppard’s currently the director for & Juliet coming to London’s Shaftesbury Theatre in November 2019.

3. This is the third successful run of the Adrian Mole musical adaptation

The musical adaptation of Adrian Mole is in fact on its third run. It began at Curve in Leicester back in 2015 and continued its journey at London’s Menier Chocolate Factory in 2017. The current run began its West End premiere on 15 June at the Ambassadors Theatre where it is booking until 28 September.

4. The children’s cast has 4 young actors for each role!

Did you know that there are in fact four different casts for the children in The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole? There are 4 actors, Rufus Kampa, Aaron Gelkoff, Nicholas Antoniou-Tibbitts and Michael Hawkins, who alternate in the title role of Adrian Mole. Each other child role has 4 young actors who alternate too. Read here to see the full details about the children’s cast.

5. Creators Jake Brunger and Pippa Cleary are musical theatre writing partners

Jake Brunger wrote the book and lyrics for The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole Aged 13 3/4 along with Pippa Cleary who wrote music and lyrics. The pair have written various musicals together that have been played worldwide. Their previous credits include Treasure Island (Singapore Repertory Theatre), Chicken Little (The Other Palace) and Red Riding Hood (International).

6. The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole Aged 13 3/4 is set in the 1980s

Both the book and adapted musical are so hilariously timeless that you may not have initially realised that it is actually set in the 80s. There are brilliant references scattered throughout which create the perfect nostalgia for those who grew up in the 80s; making this moving musical enjoyable for those who aren’t aged 13 3/4 – perfect for the whole family!

7. Sue Townsend was a supporter of the musical adaptation

Before the author of the Adrian Mole Diaries, Sue Townsend, passed away in 2014, she was an enthusiastic supporter of the musical adaptation of the first Adrian Mole story. Townsend worked with the writers and producers in order to keep the production as authentic to the voice of Adrian as possible.

8. The production is a hit!!

You probably knew this already; if you’re an intellectual that is. The current production has received rave reviews including numerous five and four stars from many critics. Everyone is singing their praises for this new British musical and it’s not just the critics that are bowled over. You can see for yourself though by seeing the show before it comes to an end on 28 September.

9. There was a television series based on The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole Aged 13 3/4

In 1985 The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole Aged 13 3/4 was adapted into a British television series. The series featured multi BAFTA award-winning actress Dame Julie Walters who played the role of Adrian’s mother Pauline for the first series. The role of Pauline was also played by Lulu and Alison Steadman. The series also starred Louise Jameson (recently starred in Dark Sublime at Trafalgar Studios) and Christopher Gascoyne (known for his portrayal as Peter Barlow in British soap Coronation Street). It had a second series which was based on the second book from Townsend’s series The Growing Pains of Adrian Mole.

10. This isn’t the first stage production about intellectual Adrian Mole!

Whilst the current production is on its third successful run, it wasn’t in fact the first stage adaptation. It was adapted by the novel’s author Sue Townsend as a play with songs and ran at the West End’s Wyndham’s Theatre from 1984-1986.

11. Adrian’s first diary almost began at aged 14 3/4

Sue Townsend first wrote Adrian as 14 3/4 but after John Tydeman, her radio editor, suggested that the greater physical changes of puberty begin at an earlier age, so he was made a year younger. Adrian’s date of birth is therefore 2 April 1967 (he shares his birthday with Townsend).

12. Adrian may not have initially needed glasses!

Adrian Mole is well known as a glasses wearer, both in the television series and stage adaptation. However, in the first diary, he doesn’t actually make any reference to wearing glasses or attending an eye test.

13. There was going to be a 9th novel to continue the story of Adrian Mole

According to Sue Townsend’s publisher, the author was working on the next edition of Adrian’s story and it was provisionally titled Pandora’s Box. Sadly, she passed away before completion so therefore the 8th novel Adrian Mole: The Prostrate Years in which we see Adrian in his 40s is the last of the diaries.

