The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry London tickets

A brand-new British musical is heading for the West End. After a sold-out premiere at Chichester Festival Theatre, The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry transfers to London in 2026. Be sure to sign up to our emails to be the first to find out more information about the show’s venue, cast and when you can book your official tickets to The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry in London.

About The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry

Based on Rachel Joyce’s bestselling novel, The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry follows one ordinary man on an extraordinary journey across England. After receiving a letter from an old friend, Harold sets off from Devon on foot—determined to deliver his reply in person, and to make peace with the life he’s lived.

With a folk-pop score by Passenger and direction by Katy Rudd, this uplifting new musical celebrates kindness, hope, and second chances. Following a sell-out run in Chichester, it’s now set to move London audiences in 2026.

The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry features original music and lyrics by multi-platinum-selling singer-songwriter Passenger (aka Mike Rosenberg). Best known for his global hit Let Her Go, Passenger brings his signature emotional depth this powerful new stage musical, marking his debut as a theatrical composer.

The show premiered at Chichester Festival Theatre in Spring 2024, where it opened to rave reviews, multiple five-star ratings, and nightly standing ovations. Audiences and critics alike praised the production for its moving performances, beautiful staging, and richly atmospheric score. The entire run sold out.

The musical is based on the internationally bestselling novel by Rachel Joyce. Her poignant story of love, loss, and redemption has touched millions around the world.

The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry cast

The West End cast is yet to be announced

The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry creatives