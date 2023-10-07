Tickets for The Time Traveller’s Wife are available now!

How can love survive when time rips it apart? Adapted from Audrey Niffenegger's acclaimed and mind-bending novel of the same name and the New Line Cinema film, The Time Traveller's Wife: The Musical celebrates the intense complexity of love, its sweet yet temporary delights, and the time that we spend trying to save it - after all, time is precious, if only for a split second. Tickets for The Time Traveller’s Wife at London’s Apollo Theatre are available to book now!

About The Time Traveller’s Wife

Caught in a relationship that appears doomed by Henry’s extraordinary disorder, Henry and Clare are frantic in their search for a solution. Clare works as an expert sculptor, whilst Henry suffers from a rare disorder that causes him to spontaneously be ripped from the present and thrown into the past or future...and it can happen at any moment.

In no specific order, they meet, fall in love and even get married, but as time moves on in different directions, they are torn apart by the hands of the clock, whilst being bound together by their unconditional love. In this story, Henry is always trying to find his way back to the present, whilst Clare waits for his return. The road forward is uncertain, impossible even, but with strength on their side, can they retain their love?

The cast and creatives of The Time Traveller’s Wife

The Time Traveller’s Wife has a book by Lauren Gunderson, original music and lyrics by Joss Stone and Dave Stewart and additional music by Nick Finlow and additional lyrics by Kait Kerrigan, the production will be directed by Bill Buckhurst. David Hunter will star as Henry and Joanna Woodward as Clare, reprising the roles they played in Chester, with further casting to be announced.

David Hunter's theatre credits include Waitress, Kinky Boots, Once, One Man, Two Guvnors, Songs for a New World and many more!

Joanna Woodward most recently understudied and played Vivian Ward in Pretty Woman: The Musical. Her other theatre credits include Zombies: The Musical, Confessions, Mary in The Life, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Fings Ain't Wot They Used T'Be and many more!

Further casting is yet to be announced.

The Time Traveller’s Wife tickets are available now!

Love is pushed to its limits in this story of grief and desperation. How long will it take until their time together finally ceases to exist?