One ordinary young man, one remarkable true story.

Henry Fraser’s phenomenal Sunday Times best-selling autobiography has been adapted for the stage in The Little Big Things, a new British musical with a thrilling theatrical pop soundtrack. Don’t miss the world's premier production of this inspiring story. Book your tickets today!

About The Little Big Things

One moment is enough to change Henry’s world forever, leaving him torn between an unfamiliar past and an uncertain future. As he learns to navigate this new world, can he find a way to take control of his life, and keep his family from falling apart?

In this heartwarming and vibrant musical, Henry is on a quest to reclaim control, mend his family, and discover the true significance of life's little moments. His life-affirming story of courage is about embracing what truly matters and discovering your inner power.

The cast and creatives of The Little Big Things

Featuring music by Nick Butcher, lyrics by Nick Butcher and Tom Ling and Book by Joe White. Following his Olivier Award winning and Tony nominated production of & Juliet, and Fringe to West End hit, My Son’s a Queer, Luke Sheppard directs The Little Big Things.

The Little Big Things features Ed Larkin in the leading role of Henry Fraser.

