    The Little Big Things Tickets at the @sohoplace, London

    The Little Big Things

    One ordinary young man, one remarkable true story. This is the life of Henry Fraser.

    Important information

    Child policy
    To be confirmed.
    Running time
    To be confirmed.
    Performance dates
    2 September - 25 November 2023
    Access
    BSL: Wednesday 18 October, 7.30pm AD: Friday 27 October, 2.30pm CAP: Thursday 9 November, 7.30pm

    Next Available Performances of The Little Big Things

    TODAY is 2nd June 2023

    September 2023 October 2023 November 2023

    Tags:

    MusicalPremiereHistoryContemporaryLimited Run

