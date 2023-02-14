Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    The King and I Tickets at the New Wimbledon Theatre, London

    The King and I

    The golden age, romantic musical King and I comes to the New Wimbledon Theatre in 2023!

    Important information

    Child policy
    To be confirmed.
    Running time
    2hr 55min (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    14 Feb - 18 Feb 2023.
    Special notice

    Please note that Helen George will be performing Wednesday – Saturday only.

    Next Available Performances of The King and I

    TODAY is 12th January 2023

    February 2023

    The King and I news

    Top 10 fun facts about The King and I 11/3/2020, 3.10pm

    Tags:

    MusicalFamily FriendlyClassicsCheap Theatre TicketsTop ShowsHot TicketsContemporaryBest Of BritishLimited RunHen NightDays Out In LondonOff West End TheatreBest family shows

    We use cookies