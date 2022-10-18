The Great British Bake Off Musical transfers to the West End

Preheat the oven and get your mixing bowls out! The Great British Bake Off Musical is making a piping hot West End debut in February! The UK’s most beloved baking show Great British Bake Off was adapted for the stage and reinvented into a delicious musical-comedy that originally began playing at the Everyman Theatre in Cheltenham.

The Great British Bake Off Musical will make its highly-anticipated West End transfer to the Noel Coward Theatre. Book your tickets for The Great British Bake Off Musical now!

About The Great British Bake Off Musical

The nation's iconic and beloved baking show has been remastered for the stage. Watch as eight amateur bakers, incredibly witty presenters and two legacy judges whip up a showstopping storm, glazed with a delightful original score.

Get ready to enter the tent as the competitors don their aprons and bring along their best recipes and stories in this warm musical comedy. Who will rise as Star Baker, and whose bakes will suffer a dreaded soggy bottom? With loveable characters, laughter that is measured with the heart and a generous helping of mouthwatering music - don’t just watch The Great British Bake off on the screen, experience its rise to life on stage in this family-favourite production.

The cast of The Great British Bake Off: The Musical

The West End transfer of The Great British Bake Off Musical is set to star John Owen-Jones (Les Miserables, The Phantom of the Opera) who will reprise his role as Phil Hollinghurst, the well respected blue-eyed, silver-haired judge. Scott Paige (The Addams Family) will also reprise his role as a presenter.

The cast will also include Oliveir nominees Claire Moore (Mary Poppins) and Charlotte Wakefield (The Boy In The Dress). They will be joined by Catriana Sandison (Evita), Damian Humbley (Merrily We Roll Along), Jay Saighal (Hedda Gabler), Michael Cahill (Martin Guerre), and making his West End debut Aharon Rayner. Additional casting will be announced in due course.

The creatives of The Great British Bake Off Musical

The Great British Bake Off Musical features 16 new songs written by the dynamic musical talents of the duo Jake Brunger and Pippa Cleary. The musical is crafted by Mark Goucher, the CEO of the Everyman. He has produced over 50 West End musicals and plays and 100 major UK Tours, including Hairspray, Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, The Kings Speech, Slava’s Snowshow and Million Dollar Quartet.

The Great British Bake Off Musical tickets on sale now!

No soggy bottoms here, book The Great British Bake-Off Musical tickets now whilst they're piping hot! Don't let your chance go stale, book now!