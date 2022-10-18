Menu
    The Great British Bake‑Off Musical Tickets at the Noel Coward Theatre, London

    The Great British Bake‑Off Musical

    The Great British Bake-off Musical, their tasty treats are coming to the West End!

    Important information

    Age restriction

    3+

    Child policy
    This production is suitable for all ages. Under 3s will not be admitted. Under 16s must be accompanied by and sat next to a ticketholder 18+.
    Running time
    2 hours 5 minutes (including interval)
    Performance dates
    25 February - 13 May 2023
    Special notice

    Everyone, regardless of age, must have their own ticket to enter the theatre. Children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by and sat next to a ticketholder who is at least 18 years old. Children under the age of 3 will not be admitted. Latecomers may not be admitted until a suitable break in the performance.

    Access
    There will be an Audio Described performance on Thursday 16 March at 2.30pm, a Captioned Performance on Wednesday 22 March at 7.30pm, and a BSL Performance on Wednesday 29 March at 7.30pm

    The Great British Bake‑Off Musical news

    The Great British Bake Off Musical set to transfer to the West End 18/10/2022, 12am

    Tags:

    Musical

