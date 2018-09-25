Sylvia tickets are available now!

Following an explosive 2018 debut, the inspiring feminist biopic musical Sylvia is set to return to the Old Vic, where it initially captivated the hearts of audiences. To see the epic life and victories of Sylvia Pankhurst celebrated on stage, book tickets for the musical Sylvia Today!

About Sylvia

Despite a life of torture, imprisonment and violence, Sylvia Pankhurst refused to surrender her relentless battle for women's rights. A legendary feminist, activist, socialist, pacifist and rebel, Sylvia established herself as a beacon of hope and power during the suffragette movement and went on to indefinitely change the lives of men and women across the world.

The cast and creatives of Sylvia

Sylvia is co-written by Kate Prince (who also handles book and lyrics) and Priya Parmar, with original music by Josh Cohen and DJ Walde. This modern musical masterpiece is the ultimate celebration of Pankhursts’ journey, exploring her pivotal role in The Suffragettes Movement, and how her sacrifices tore her family apart. Sylvia is a fusion of dance, hip-hop, soul and funk, which shines a reimagined torch on the heart of the fight for women's rights.

Casting for Sylvia includes iconic star of the stage Beverly Knight (Sister Act, The Drifters Girl) as Emmeline Pankhurst, returning to the show after its debut. She will be joined by Sharon Rose (Hamilton, Jingle Jangle) as Sylvia Pankhurst.

The cast will be complete by Kelly Agbowu, Verity Blyth, Kimmy Edwards, Alex Gaumond, Jade Hackett, Todd Holdsworth, Stevie Hutchinson, Kate Ivory Jordan, Hannah Khemoh, Jaye Marshall, Razak Osman, Jay Perry, Sharon Rose, Kirstie Skivington and Ellena Vincent.

Beverley Knight will not perform on: Monday 27 and Tuesday 28 February, Monday 6 and Tuesday 7 March, Monday 13 and Tuesday 14 March as well as all performances from Monday 20 and Tuesday 28 March. The role of Emmeline Pankhurst will be played by Hannah Khemoh at these performances.

Tickets for Sylvia are available now

To witness the heroic quest of Sylvia Pankhurst, book tickets for the musical Sylvia today at the Old Vic!