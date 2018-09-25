Menu
    Sylvia Tickets at the Old Vic Theatre, London

    Sylvia

    Starring Beverley Knight, the epic musical celebrates feminist icon Sylvia Pankhurst.

    10 customer reviews

    Child policy
    This production is suitable for ages 10+.
    Running time
    To be confirmed.
    Performance dates
    3 February - 1 April 2023.
    Content
    Recommended for ages 10 and above.
    Beverley Knight will not perform on: Monday 27 and Tuesday 28 February, Monday 6 and Tuesday 7 March, Monday 13 and Tuesday 14 March as well as all performances from Monday 20 and Tuesday 28 March. The role of Emmeline Pankhurst will be played by Hannah Khemoh at these performances.

    Sylvia Customer Reviews

    4 / 5 (10 customer reviews)

    Jackie

    25 September 18

    Another great show from Zoonation. As always quality music, singing and dancing.

    Elizabeth Tinley

    18 September 18

    Such a shame that the show was cancelled, but the ‘concert style’ performance gave an indication of what a great show this could be. Disappointed with the chaotic way the announcement and delay to the start was handled which meant that we had to leave at the interval and missed the rest of the performance.

    Sylvia news

    Old Vic Artistic Director Matthew Warchus announces probable return of Sylvia to London stage 20/9/2018, 12.48pm
    The Old Vic production of Sylvia announces its main cast members 24/5/2018, 4.50pm

