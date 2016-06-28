Menu
    Sunset Boulevard Tickets at the Savoy Theatre, London

    Sunset Boulevard

    Starring Nicole Scherzinger, Andrew Lloyd Webber's iconic musical returns to the West End!

    286 customer reviews

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 12+
    Running time
    TBC
    Performance dates
    21 September 2023 – 6 January 2024
    PLEASE NOTE: The appearance of any particular performer cannot be guaranteed.

    Nicole Scherzinger will not be performing on Thursday 5 October (2.30pm performance), and Monday performances from 9 October.

    Sunset Boulevard Customer Reviews

    4 / 5 (286 customer reviews)

    Lee Gibson

    28 June 16

    Never saw the US production and so looked forward to this one. Seat was excellent, used my binoculars, sound very good, sets good, and an all around excellent show. My first night out in London to see this show.

    Heather Herron

    25 May 16

    Glenn Close & cast amazing!!! Very disappointed in the boring set design and I found the orchestra on stage with the cast very distracting.

