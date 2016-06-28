Sunset Boulevard tickets are now available!

Playing a strictly limited run at the Savoy Theatre, don’t miss your chance to see Andrew Llyod Webber’s much-loved musical starring Olivier Award nominee Nicole Scherzinger. Book your tickets today.

What is Sunset Boulevard about?

Set in the glamorous yet treacherous world of 1950s Los Angeles, Sunset Boulevard follows Norma Desmond, a faded silent film star who won’t quit fame quietly. Enamored by her own delusions of grandeur, Norma is determined to make a triumphant return to the silver screen and will stop at nothing to make it happen. Secluded in her unkempt mansion on Hollywood’s most famous street, she is trapped in a prison of her own making, conjuring up plans for her grand return.

In a town drenched in champagne and cynicism, where dreams are routinely shattered and inflated egos collide, Andrew Llyod Webber’s Sunset Boulevard scrutinizes the devastating consequences of obsession and the intoxicating need for fame and adoration. Brilliantly scored by Webber's haunting melodies, this musical exposes the fragility of human ambition and the destructive power of unfulfilled desires.

Cast and creatives of Sunset Boulevard

Lead singer of the Pussycat Dolls and Olivier Award nominee, Nicole Scherzinger (Cats, Moana) plays Norma Desmond, with further casting to be announced.

Directed by Jamie Lloyd (Cyrano de Bergerac, Doctor Faustus_)_ with book and lyrics by Don Black (Aspects of Love) and Christopher Hampton (The Father)

