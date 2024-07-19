Shrek The Musical London Tickets

The West End just got Shrektacular with Shrek The Musical in London! Join Donkey and Shrek on a daring quest to save the cursed, but ever-so-beautiful, Princess Fiona from a castle guarded by a terrifying fire-breathing dragon. This story is what happens when freaks adapt fairy tales, so forget about Hollywood endings and what you’ve read in the story books. This shrek-tastic stage version of the hit film doesn’t require you to travel far far away from London's Eventim Apollo!

With a production as sharp as a Donkey one-liner, Shrek The Musical is full of ogre-sized fun. Effortlessly blending laugh-out-loud comedy, uplifting dance numbers and a message of self-acceptance – Shrek The Musical proves that ‘beautiful ain’t always pretty’. Don't let the chance to experience this award-winning tale of acceptance slip away and transform into a story of regret. Be a believer and book Shrek The Musical London tickets now so that you don't miss this limited run.

Do You Know The Muffin Man?

Since 2001, Shrek has become a cultural phenomenon and has received widespread acclaim for how it takes traditional fairy tales and reinvents them with a comedic twist. The beloved tale of a grumpy ogre on his quest to rescue Princess Fiona from a dragon-guarded tower, along with a wisecracking donkey, is known for its witty dialogue, iconic characters, and ingenious pop culture references.

Adapted from the storyline of DreamWorks 2001 animation Shrek, Shrek The Musical incorporates elements from Shrek 2 and Shrek Forever After, as well as William Steig's 1990 book Shrek!. Following a trial run in Seattle, the original Broadway show premiered in December 2008, concluding its run in January 2010 after more than a year. Subsequently, a U.S. tour began in 2010, and a revised West End production ran from June 2011 to February 2013, now it is heading to the West End in 2024.

The show features fabulous songs like 'I'm A Believer', 'Big Bright Beautiful World' and 'I Know It's Today' and is the perfect night out for big kids and little kids alike.

Critical Acclaim & Fun Facts

‘A thrill for theatre‑lovers Of all ages’ - Manchester Evening News.

‘Rewatching as an adult has only increased my love for the story’ – Lovin Dublin.

Shrek won the first-ever Academy Award for Best Animated Feature in 2002.

The name Shrek is based on the Yiddish word Shrek which means “monster”, and the German word “schreck” which means “fright” or “terror”.

Mike Meyers , Eddie Murphy , and Cameron Diaz all voiced their parts for the first movie separately.

, , and all voiced their parts for the first movie separately. Shrek has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame!

Please Bear In Mind

Those ages 14 and under must be accompanied by an adult to Shrek The Musical, no under 3's will be permitted.

Shrek The Musical London Cast

Main Cast

Shrek - Antony Lawrence

- Antony Lawrence Donkey - Brandon Lee Sears

- Brandon Lee Sears Princess Fiona - Joanne Clifton

- Joanne Clifton Dragon - Cherece Richards

Shrek The Musical London Creatives

Main Creatives