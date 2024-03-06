Opening Night tickets London

Adapted from John Cassavetes' legendary 1977 film, Opening Night follows Myrtle Gordon (Sheridan Smith), a famous but troubled actress, as she attemps to stage her comeback with a touring production of The Second Woman. However, the drama soon spills offstage when Gordon encounters obsessive teenaged fan, Nancy.

The meeting between the faded star and her die-hard devotee takes a sinister turn, and soon Gordon's personal termiol forces everyone within the company to deliver the performance of their lives. Can the theatre troupe perform the roles needed, or will they crack under pressure?

About Sheridan Smith

Sheridan Smith is widely regarded as a prominent theatre star of her generation and has received accolades such as an OBE for her outstanding contributions to the entertainment industry. With a career spanning over a decade in theatre, film, and television, Smith initially made a name for herself through her work in sitcoms. She made her television debut in 1999 in the role of the eccentric character Matilda in the ITV comedy series Dark Ages and subsequently gained recognition through her roles in popular series like Gavin and Stacey and The Royle Family. Smith's talent also shines in dramatic television roles, earning her critical acclaim in shows like Cilla, Mrs Biggs, The C Word, Black Work, and The Moorside. Her vocal abilities, showcased in Cilla, led to the release of her debut album, titled 'Sheridan,' which received a gold certification from the British Phonographic Industry and charted in the UK top 10.

Smith's journey in the theatre world began with her debut in Into the Woods, where she played Red Riding Hood. Her role in Little Shop of Horrors earned her an Olivier Award nomination, and her portrayal of Elle Woods in Legally Blonde brought her both an Olivier Award and a WhatsOnStage Award. In 2023, Smith continued to impress with her performance as Shirley Valentine in the play of the same name, earning further critical acclaim.

Please bear in mind

Everyone, regardless of age, must have their own ticket to enter the theatre. Children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by and sat next to a ticketholder who is at least 18 years old. Children under the age of 3 will not be admitted. Latecomers may not be admitted until a suitable break but we cannot guarantee admittance into the performance.

Opening Night cast

Myrtle Gordon - Sheridan Smith

Further casting to be announced.

Opening Night creatives