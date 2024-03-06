Menu
    Opening Night Tickets at the Gielgud Theatre, London

    Opening Night

    The iconic Sheridan Smith stars in Rufus Wainwright's newest musical, Opening Night!

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 14+. Children under 3 will not be admitted.
    Running time
    TBC
    Performance dates
    6 March 2024 - 27 July 2024
    Special notice

    Everyone, regardless of age, must have their own ticket to enter the theatre. Children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by and sat next to a ticketholder who is at least 18 years old. Children under the age of 3 will not be admitted.

    Access
    Signed performance: 20 April 2024 at 2.30pm

    Next Available Performances of Opening Night

    TODAY is 10th November 2023

    Opening Night news

    Sheridan Smith to star in Opening Night at the Gielgud Theatre 10/11/2023, 8am

