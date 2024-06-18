Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Next to Normal Tickets at the Wyndham's Theatre, London

    Next to Normal

    Family, loss and rock n' roll - Next To Normal is the West End's next best rock musical!

    Important information

    Child policy
    10+
    Running time
    2 hours and 25 minutes (Including a 20 minute interval)
    Performance dates
    8 Jun - 21 Sep 2024
    Content
    This production contains some adult topics, including depictions of various mental health conditions and disorders, themes of bereavement, and strong language.
    Special notice

    Everyone, regardless of age, must have their own ticket to enter the theatre. Children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by and sat next to a ticketholder who is at least 18 years old. Children under the age of 3 will not be admitted. Latecomers may not be admitted until a suitable break but we cannot guarantee admittance into the performance.

    Access
    CAPTIONED PERFORMANCE Saturday 7 September 2024 at 2:30pm AUDIO DESCRIBED PERFORMANCE Saturday 14 September 2024 at 2:30pm

    Next Available Performances of Next to Normal

    TODAY is 1st December 2023

    June 2024 July 2024 August 2024 September 2024

    Tags:

    MusicalTop Shows TicketsHot TicketsDrama TicketsContemporary TicketsOur Picks Tickets

    We use cookies