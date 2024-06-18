Next To Normal London Tickets

Following a critically acclaimed run at The Donmar Warehouse, the hauntingly brilliant Next To Normal heads to London’s Wyndham’s Theatre, delving deeply into the dynamics of family, illness, loss and grief. The story follows Diana Goodman, a suburban wife and mother grappling with bipolar disorder and haunted by her history. Michael Longhurst, the Artistic Director of Donmar, directs Next To Normal in London - in what is sure to be the West End’s next-best rock musical!

In Michael’s words: “Some stories pierce the heart of the human condition: Tom and Brian’s astonishing musical does just that - facing our deepest vulnerabilities whilst celebrating our capacity to endure.” Tickets for Next To Normal in London are available now, book your Next To Normal tickets today for this highly-anticipated, thought-provoking musical!

A History of Next To Normal

When the groundbreaking musical Next To Normal premiered on Broadway in 2010, Ben Brantley from The New York Times hailed it as "Brave and breathtaking. It is something much more than a feel-good musical; it is a feel-everything musical." Similarly, Peter Marks of The Washington Post praised it as "a moving, blisteringly honest, and inordinately powerful new musical stocked with beautiful songs that get to the heart of the story – and simply get to the heart."

Next to Normal went on to secure three Tony Awards, including Best Original Score, and the prestigious Pulitzer Prize for Drama, making it one of only 10 musicals in history to receive this honour. Now, Next To Normal in London promises to be just as stunning as its Donmar Warehouse run, and Next To Normal tickets are sure to be in high demand!

More Critical Acclaim For Next To Normal

“Electrifying… beautiful… heartwrenching” - Sunday Express.

“As staged afresh in London under the astute eye of director Michael Longhurst, “Next to Normal” has a renewed sting. The result is transformative... there’s no more vital theatrical place to be.” Matt Wolf, The New York Times.

Please Bear In Mind

Next To Normal at Wyndham’s Theatre contains some adult topics, including depictions of various mental health conditions and disorders, themes of bereavement, and strong language.

Next To Normal London Creatives

Main Creatives