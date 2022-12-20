Tickets for Newsies in London are on sale now!

Newsies the musical

Adapted from the cult-classic Disney film starring Christian Bale, Bill Pullman and Robert Duval, Newsies was inspired by the real-life Newsboy Strike of 1899 and tells the story of Jack Kelly in turn of the century New York City. Jack is a personable newsboy and the defacto leader of a rough and tumble gang of teenage ‘newsies’ who long for better lives, lives off the streets.

When publishing moguls Joseph Pulitzer and William Randolph Hearst decide to raise the price of distribution and directly impact the money the newsies will take home, Jack and his crew find a cause they’re willing to fight for. Rallying newsies across New York City, the boys organise a strike to protect their scant livelihoods and fight for what’s right.

The show met rave reviews on Broadway and was nominated for seven Tony Awards the stage adaptation features new songs by the original team as well as many of the most loved songs from the original film including ‘Carrying the Banner,’ ‘Seize the Day,’ ‘King of New York,’ and ‘Sante Fe’. The show makes its London debut in a new production in the round

London Newsies cast

The cast of Newsies includes Michael Ahomka-Lindsay as Jack Kelly, Moya Angela ** as Medda Larkin, Lindsay Atherton as Ensemble, Samuel Bailey as Specs, Imogen Bailey as Swing, Bronté Barbé as Katherine Plumber, Josh Barnett, as Race, Cameron Blakely as Joseph Pulitzer, Jack Bromage as Tommy Boy, Bobbie Chambers as Ensemble, Alex Christian as Buttons, Arcangelo Ciulla** as Ike, George Crawford as Morris Delancey, Ross Dawes as Snyder, Joshua Denyer as Mush, Ross Dorrington as Splasher, Matthew Duckett as Crutchie, Kamilla Fernandes as Ensemble, Jacob Fisher as Albert, Jamie Golding as Wiesel,** Damon Gould** as Finch, Zack Guest as Swing,** Jordan Isaac** as Swing, Alex James-Hatton as Oscar Delancey, Clarice Julianda as Ensemble, Barry Keenan as Nunzio, **Ryan Kopel **as Davey, **Sion Lloyd **as Bunsen George Michaelides as Romeo, Mukeni Nel as Jo Jo, Joshua Nkemdilim as Elmer, Mark Samaras as Mike, Bradley Trevethan as Swing, Matt Trevorrow as Henry and Lillie-Pearl Wildman as Ensemble.

The role of Les will be played by Nesim Adnan, Haydn Court, Oliver Gordon and Ethan Sokontwe.

###Newsies creatives

The original stage production of Newsies features a book by Harvey Fierstein, winner of four Tony Awards for The Torch Song Trilogies, La Cage aux Folles and Hairspray. Fierstein also wrote the books for the Tony Award-winning musicals Kinky Boots and A Catered Affair. The stage production reunited the original music team from the film, Alan Menken and Jack Feldman. In addition to brand-new songs the stage production also included many of the films original favourites.

Olivier Award nominee Matt Cole directs and choreographs the new, immersive production. His previous credits include Fiddler on the Roof, Identical, Pippin and The Secret Garden. Set design comes from Morgan Large whose credits include Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof and The Last Tango.

Olivier-award nominee Nigel Lilley provides the musical supervision, dance arrangements and musical direction. His previous theatre credits include Follies, Oklahoma!, South Pacific and Caroline or Change. Natalie Pryce is the costume designer. Her previous work includes Anna X, The Winter’s Tale, Is God Is and A Number.

Lighting design is by Mark Henderson with sound by Tony Gayle. John Maddox does performer flying while Rachel Bown-Williams and Ruth Cooper-Brown are fight directors. Jane McMurtrie is the associate choreographer and Chris Ma is the associate musical director. Lucy Casson did casting with children’s casting from Jo Hawes. Production management from Lee Batty and Andy Fox.

