    Newsies Tickets at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre, London

    Newsies

    Stop the Presses! Newsies is making headlines in London!

    Important information

    Child policy
    Under 5s will not be admitted.
    Running time
    2 hours 30 minutes (including interval)
    Performance dates
    Booking through 16 April 2023
    Special notice

    Please note: All aisles and walkways in the theatre, including in audience areas, are part of the stage and will be used extensively throughout the production.

    Next Available Performances of Newsies

    TODAY is 19th December 2022

    December 2022 January 2023 February 2023 March 2023 April 2023

