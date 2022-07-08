Millennials musical debuts at Other Palace Studio this summer

Millennials, a brand-new musical that follows the lives of young people growing up in a modern-day world, comes to Other Palace Studio this summer.

What is Millennials about?

Millennials is a brand-new British musical that explores young people's lives, losses, and frustrations in the modern world.

The generation so often defined by tabloid headlines, tweets and avocados picks up the mic and transport us into their extraordinarily ordinary lives. The musical features original compositions by Elliot Clay, including catchy numbers such as See You, 21st Century Girl and Remember the Feeling, which received a great response when released online.

The production will transform Other Palace Studio into the perfect space for this immersive theatrical event, creating a night of song like no other. Each Millennials ticket grants entry to the Studio and includes one complimentary can of Vodka & Soda from &SODA, so be sure to bring your ID! Soft drink alternatives are also provided.

Millennials cast and creative team

Millennials is the creation of Elliot Clay, an award-nominated lyricist, composer, and actor. He first workshopped Millennials as part of MTFestUK. After four years of writing and development, the musical will debut at the Other Palace this summer.

The six-strong cast includes Georgina Onuorah (Cinderella The Musical), Luke Bayer (Les Miserables 20th Anniversary), Hiba Elchikhe (Aladdin), Luke Latchman (Everybody's Talking About Jamie), Hannah Lowther (Heathers), and Rob Madge (Bedknobs and Broomsticks).

Hannah Benson directs the production, alongside Tinovimbanashe Sibanda as Choreographer and Set and Lighting designer Andrew Exeter. The show will feature orchestrations by Auburn Jam Music, while Joe Davison and Nikki Davison head up the Arrangements and Music Supervision.

Millennials tickets are on sale now!

The hit song cycle Millennials commences previews at Other Palace Studio on 8 July. It then premieres on 13 July, with a run scheduled until 7 August 2022.

This powerful and uplifting collection of songs spans the range of modern pop music and drags musical theatre into the 21st Century. So don't delay! Book your Millennials tickets now to guarantee entry to this up-and-coming musical experience for modern times!