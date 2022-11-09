Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    La Clique Tickets at the Spiegeltent at Leicester Square, London

    La Clique

    La Clique returns to London with a captivating and saucy new show this Christmas!

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is for ages 16+. Please be prepared to present proof of age at admission.
    Running time
    1 hour 50 minutes (including interval)
    Performance dates
    9 November 2022 - 7 January 2023.
    Content
    This production contains partial nudity, adult themes, flashing lights, strobe, and haze.
    Special notice

    PLEASE NOTE: This is a general admission show. You are purchasing tickets within a certain area of the tent, but not specific marked places.

    Next Available Performances of La Clique

    TODAY is 29th September 2022

    November 2022 December 2022 January 2023

    Tags:

    MusicalChristmasHot TicketsContemporaryLimited RunHen NightOur PicksSomething A Little DifferentCabaretDays Out In LondonOff West End Theatre

    We use cookies