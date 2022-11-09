La Clique tickets make the naughty list nice this Christmas

For eight weeks only the saucy and scintillating La Clique returns to London to bring Christmas joy to all the adult girls and boys. You'll want to make sure you've stuffed your stockings with tickets for La Cilque this year, before it's too late!

La Clique Circus Cabaret

The Spiegeltent at Leicester Square once again hosts La Clique the smolderingly unique mixture of cabaret, comedy and circus. The incredible lineup will have you gasping in disbelief one second and rolling with laughter the next. This award-winning extravaganza has been called 'Cirque du Soleil’s more brash, less inhibited and more naked younger sister'.

A Christmas show like none you've seen before, prepare to be wowed by the Olivier Award-winning and globally renowned* La Clique*! This show features only the best of the best from the worlds of circus, comedy and cabaret and this incomparable line up is sure to warm up the cold winter nights!

Tickets for La Clique now available!

Even if you've been before, the La Clique show is back with a Brand New Show for 2022. Expect favourites you couldn't do without and original new acts and performances to keep you on your toes. This show returns to London for a strictly limited eight week run this holiday season. Make Christmas 2022 in London a merry one, book La Clique tickets now!