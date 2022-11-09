Ringside Seats

Ringside seats are circus-style seats arranged around the circular stage, offering an intimate experience of the show together with the chance to get up close and personal with the performers. Sit in the front row if you dare; not for the faint of heart, these seats make for a night you'll never forget!

Boardwalk / Booth Seats

The Boardwalk seats encircle the Stage directly behind the Ringside Seats and offer outstanding views of the stage and around the auditorium. These seats are ideal for relaxing and enjoying an incredible view of the show. Directly behind the Boardwalk are the booth seats which offer a stunning panorama of the auditorium and make for a truly entertaining and unique show experience.

*Please note that unless you reserve the whole booth, you will be seated with other guests.