Kathy & Stella Solve A Murder! A New comedy Musical

Join BFF’s and true-crime aficionado's, Kathy and Stella in the brand-new comedy musical, Kathy & Stella Solve A Murder. As the hosts of Hull’s least successful true-crime podcast, the lives of these life-long friends are turned upside down when their favourite author is killed, thrusting them into a thrilling whodunit of their very own!

Bursting with joy and laughter, Kathy and Stella Solve a Murder is a fast-paced and gripping story about friendship, mystery and more. Funny, clever and relevant, join the rambunctious pair for a night of ‘Boozy jokes, cheeky banter and in-depth chat about homicide’

Facts and Critical Acclaim

Kathy & Stella Solve A Murder received Musical Theatre Review’s Best Musical Award at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2022.

The show was created by the team behind hit productions such as Fleabag, Baby Reindeer and A Super Happy Story (About Feeling Super Sad).

Creatives

Book and Lyrics/ Co-Director – Jon Brittain

Music and Lyrics/ Musical Director – Matthew Floyd Jones

Co-Director and Choreographer – Fabian Aloise

Set and Costume Designer – Cecelia Carey

Associate Director – Charlie Martin