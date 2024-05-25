Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Kathy & Stella Solve a Murder! Tickets at the Ambassadors Theatre, London

    Kathy & Stella Solve a Murder!

    Crack the case with Kathy and Stella in the murderous new true-crime musical!

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 12+.
    Running time
    TBC
    Performance dates
    25 May 2024 - 14 September 2024

    Next Available Performances of Kathy & Stella Solve a Murder!

    TODAY is 8th February 2024

    May 2024 June 2024 July 2024 August 2024 September 2024

    Tags:

    MusicalComedy TicketsContemporary TicketsLimited Run TicketsSomething A Little Different Tickets

    We use cookies