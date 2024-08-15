I Wish You Well – The Gwyneth Paltrow Ski-Trial Musical London tickets

Following a critically acclaimed ski season at this year's Edinburgh Fringe, _I Wish You Well – The Gwyneth Paltrow Ski-Trial Musical i_s crashing into the West End! The uplifting true story of Gwyneth Paltrow's fight for justice promises to leave you feeling gwynspired! Book your official tickets when they become available.

What is I Wish You Well – The Gwyneth Paltrow Ski-Trial Musical about?

The madcap musical started life at The Turbine Theatre, before it packed up its pink jumpsuit and took the ski lift to the biggest arts festival in the world. The Paltrow parody was hailed ‘the pick of the fringe’ during its residency at the festival, and received a host of 5-star reviews from critics and fans alike.

Two worlds collide (literally) when a beautiful A-Lister fights for justice. Retired optometrist, Terry Sanderson, sues the Shakespeare in Love star when she ploughed into him. Packed full of iconic moments, including those questions about Taylor Swift, and the now famous whisper of 'I wish you well' – this is a fast-paced parody that sounds as good as Gwyneth's candle smells. Throw in some jade eggs and future classics such as 'Do You Know Taylor?' and 'I'm Gwynnocent', and you have yourself a hilarious musical bursting with heart.

Facts and critical acclaim

**** ‘It’s a hit!’- WhatsOnStage

***** ‘Instantly catchy and toe-tapping…the atmosphere in the theatre is electric’ - ArtsHub

**** ‘A ridiculous, chaotic highlight of this year’s Fringe’ - Theatre and Tonic

What is I Wish You Well – The Gwyneth Paltrow Ski-Trial Musical creatives

Written by - Roger Dipper and Rick Pearson

Director - Shiv Rabheru

What is I Wish You Well – The Gwyneth Paltrow Ski-Trial Musical cast

West End casting to be announced.