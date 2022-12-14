Hey Duggee: The Live Theatre Show tickets are available now!

A-Woof! The hit CBeebies show Hey Duggee is coming to the West End. Join Duggee and the rest of the squirrel club in the hunt for badges in this energetic and exciting adventure! Tickets for Hey Duggee are available now for viewings at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre.

About Hey Duggee: The Live Theatre Show

He’s the biggest and most loveable dog in town! Duggee and the squirrel club invite you to the Clubhouse for a day of awesome activities. Betty wants to stitch up some fabulous costumes, Happy’s got his eyes on the microphone and wants to sing the roof down, Roly is craving some sweet jelly, Norrie wants to dance the day away and Tag is up for making music! All of Dugees’s favourite animal pals want you to be their new recruit. Are you ready to earn your theatre badge?

About Hey Duggee the TV show

Since its humble 2014 beginnings to earning cult classic status over the COVID-19 lockdown, The BBC and Studio AKA TV series has bagged multiple EMMY awards and six BAFTA awards. With wise and playful narration by comedian Alex Armstrong, the show is devised by director Grant Orchard. Hey Duggee: The Live Theatre Show is produced by Cuffe & Taylor and Kenny Wax Family Entertainment under license from BBC Studios. Further casting and creative information are yet to be announced.

Each seven-minute episode of Hey Duggee is centred around a group of animal children, including a crocodile, an octopus and a hippo. These best friends call themselves squirrels. With buckets of love, hilarious lines and fun yet educational content, Hey Duggee is a beautiful and smartly executed modern children’s classic.

