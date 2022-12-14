Menu
    Hey Duggee Tickets at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London

    Hey Duggee

    Join the squirrel group and earn a badge in this family adventure with Duggee and pals!

    Important information

    Child policy
    All children aged over 12 months need a ticket to see the show. Children aged under 12 months at the time of the performance who can sit on their parent or carer’s lap do not need a ticket.
    Running time
    55 minutes (no interval)
    Performance dates
    14 December 2022 –⁠ 8 January 2023
    Access
    The performances on Wed 21 Dec at 2.30pm, and Thu 29 Dec at 11am are British Sign Language interpreted (BSL). The shows on Wed 28 Dec at 2.30pm and Thu 5 Jan at 11am are Relaxed Performances.

    Musical

